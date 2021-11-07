Happy Chhath 2021! The day that celebrates the festival worshipping Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya will start from November 11. This also includes holy bathing, which will end on November 14 after offering Arghya to Sun God at sunrise. The festival is majorly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Terai regions of Nepal in eastern India. One of the most important part of Chhath puja celebration is Chhath best bhojpuri and Maithili devotional songs. People listen to such music while preparing for Chhath Puja. The festival of Chhath Puja is considered to be the biggest festival after Diwali, in which the Sun is worshiped for four days. Chhath Puja Bhojpuri Songs for Free Mp3 Download: From Sharda Sinha's 'Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiyya' to Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Chhath Kare Jaib' & Kalpana's 'Angana Me Kosi'- Ultimate List Of Festive Tunes.

By worshiping the Sun God and Chhathi Maiyya causes people to attain happy life and protection for children. This fast, which brings happiness, prosperity and fulfillment of wishes, is worshiped by standing in water on the banks of Ganga-Yamuna, a holy river or puddle and devotional songs are sung during Chhath Puja.

This great festival of faith is celebrated not only in Bihar but in many parts of the country. However, in Bihar, a different enthusiasm is seen about this festival. To make this festival even more special you could listen to some folk Maithili and Bhojpuri songs. The world of Bhojpuri Cinema has curated some of the best Bhojpuri songs for Chhath Puja. If you are looking for some Chhath Puja Bhojpuri songs for free Mp3 download, we have a list for you:

Song: Sab Din Ugaich Ho Dinanath

Singer: Poonam Mishra

Song: Kaanch Hi Baans Ki Bahangiya

Singer: Poonam Mishra

Song: 'Dinanath Bhayil Argh Ke Ber'

Singer: Poonam Mishra

Song: Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya

Singer: Sharda Sinha

Song: Jode Jode Falwa

Singer: Pawan Singh & Palak Muchhal

Chhath Puja is performed on the Shashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month for the attainment of a child and for his happy life. Chhath Puja is kept for the happiness, health and prosperity of the family. Some methods of worshiping this fast of four days are considered very difficult, especially the 36-hour Nirjala fast.

