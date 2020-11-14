The world of Bhojpuri Cinema has given us some of the best Bhojpuri songs for Chhath Puja. If you are looking for some Chhath Puja Bhojpuri songs for free Mp3 download, we have a list for you. After Diwali, Chhath Puja celebrations begin in the entire country mainly Bihar and UP. The songs aka Chhath Puja Geet can be heard all around as it is not just for recreation but forms an important part of all the rituals to listen to folk music. The famous Bhojpuri artists like Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Nirhua (Nirahua), Sharda Sinha, Kalpana Chhath songs are often sought for. In many areas of Bihar and UP, the songs of Chhath Puja have become very popular, even the old folk songs are being revamped in new ways by young artists. On the occasion of Chhath Puja, some of the Bhojpuri Songs of Chhath Puja from Pawan Singh (Pawan Singh), Khesari Lal Yadav, Nirhua (Nirahua) Chhath Song are here:

Chhapra Chhat Maneenge By Khesari Lal Yadav

Bhojpuri cinema superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has rocked the occasion of Chhath Puja (Chhath Puja). Her Bhojpuri song 'Chhapra Chhat Maneenge' (Chhapra Chhat Manayenge) is again going viral. Khesari Lal Yadav has composed this song on the lines of his superhit song 'Ok Hai' (Thik Hai). This video of him is becoming very viral on the occasion of Chhath. In this video, the superhit couple of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are seen rocking.

Bediya Bana Da Chhathi Ghat By Khesari Lal Yadav

Bhojpuri song 'Bediya Bana Da Chhathi Ghat' by Khesari Lal Yadav has been viewed more than a million times. This new Chhath song is becoming very popular. Watch now:

Mai Rowat Hoihe By Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh's song 'Mai Rowat Hoihe' shows how a military man is unable to go to his house on Chhath due to his service for the country. Watch video:

Aangna Mein Kosi Hum Bharwani By Kalpana

This song describes a special ritual of Kosi Bharna that is undertaken by many devotees. Chhath Puja 2020 Kosi Rituals: Want Your Wish to Be Fulfilled? Know the Importance, Puja Vidhi & Samagri to Seek Blessings from the Sun God & Chhathi Maiyya.

Watch Video:

Sharda Sinha's 'Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiyya'

This song shows the first time Chhath fast kept by a woman who didn't have any prior idea about the festival. Watch video:

Kelwa Ke Pat Par By Sharda Sinha

This is a classic song is usually sung during the sunrise part of the worship. You can listen to the folk song here:

Watch Video:

Chhath Puja 2020 will be observed on Kartik Shukla Paksha Shashthi, is called Kartiki Chhath. You might want to know Chhath Puja 2020 date & full Schedule: When is Nahay Khay, Lohanda and Kharna, Sandhya and Usha Arghya? People observing a fast follow it strictly without water. The rituals also include the holy bath at sunrise and sunset, eating satvik food before the fast and standing in cold river water during the sunset and sunrise to pray the Sun Gods.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2020 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).