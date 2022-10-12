Happy Chhath Puja 2022! Lord Surya is the focus of Chhath Puja. During the four days of Chhath Puja, adoration, prayers, araghya is offered to Lord Surya. For the sake of your children's well-being and the happiness of families, women generally practise the fasting associated with Chhath Puja. Most Chhath Puja celebrations take place in the Indian state of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and the neighbouring country Nepal. Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, and Surya Shashthi are other names for the Chhath Puja. Chhath Puja Has Health Benefits! Science-Backed Reasons Why Chhath Parv Rituals Are Good For You.

Four days are dedicated to Sun God worship. Nahay Khay, or the first day of Chhath, is celebrated. On this day, one takes a holy bath in a body of water, particularly the Ganges. On this day, women who observe Chhath eat just one meal. Kharna is the name of the second day of Chhath. On this day, from sunrise to sunset, people observe a fast without water. Following the second day of eating prasad, the third day of fasting begins.

Chhath Puja 2022 Shubh Muhurat

30 October (Sandhya Arghya) sunset time: 5:37 pm

October 31 - Sunrise time - at 06.31 am

Chhath Puja 2022 Full Dates Calendar

October 28, 2022, Friday: Beginning of Chhath Puja from Nahay Khay.

29 October 2022, Saturday: Kharna

30 October 2022, Sunday - Chhath Puja, Arghya to the setting sun.

31 October 2022, Monday, Arghya to the rising sun, the end of Chhath Puja, the day of Paran

Chhath Puja 2022 First Day: Nahay Khay

Chhath Puja begins with holy bathing. After bathing on this day, along with cleaning the house, vegetarian food is consumed. This is called Nahay Khay and this year, Nahay Khay 2022 will take place on October 28, Friday.

Chhath Puja 2022 Second Day: Kharna

The second day of Chhath Puja is known as Kharna, also known as Lohanda. The fast starts from this day and after eating kheer in night, then 36 hours hard Nirjala fast is kept. The offerings of Chhath Puja are made on the day of Kharna. Kharna 2022 date is October 29, Saturday.

Chhath Puja 2022 Third Day: Sandhya Arghya

On the next day of Kharna i.e. Kartik Shukla Shashthi, Chhathi Maiya and Sun God are worshipped. Arghya is offered to the setting sun on the day of Chhath Puja. Sandhya Arghya 2022 date is October 30, Sunday.

Chhath Puja 2022 Fourth Day: Usha Arghya

Chhath Puja is concluded on the fourth day. On this day, the difficult fast that has been observed for 36 hours is broken and the rising sun is worshipped. Usha Arghya or sunrise 2022 date is October 31, Monday.

On the third major day of Chhath Puja, one observes a 24-hour fast without drinking any water. The primary ceremony of the day involves offering Arghya to the setting Sun. The only time of year when the setting Sun receives Arghya is at this moment. The third day's fasting is still being observed during the night. After daylight the following day, parana is completed. The rising Sun receives Arghya, also known as Usha Arghya, on the fourth and last day of Chhath.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

