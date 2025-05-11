Chhinnamasta Jayanti is an annual Hindu occasion that celebrates the birth anniversary of Goddess Chhinnamasta, one of the ten Mahavidyas (Wisdom Goddesses) in the Tantric tradition. She is depicted as self-decapitated, holding her own severed head with streams of blood spouting from her neck, which feed her two attendants and her own severed head. According to the Hindu calendar, Goddess Chhinnamasta Jayanti is celebrated on Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi. Chhinnamasta Jayanti 2025 falls on Sunday, May 11, 2025. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Goddess Chhinnamasta is the sixth of the ten Mahavidya Goddesses and belongs to the Kali Kula. This annual occasion aims to honour the Goddess who embodies life, death, and transformation. She is the fierce and powerful form of the Divine Mother who symbolises self-sacrifice, courage, and transcendence of the ego. In this article, let’s know more about Chhinnamasta Jayanti 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event.

Chhinnamasta Jayanti 2025 Date and Chaturdashi Tithi Timings:

Chhinnamasta Jayanti 2025 falls on Sunday, May 11. The Chaturdashi Tithi timing begins at 05:29 PM on May 10 and ends at 08:01 PM on May 11.

Chhinnamasta Jayanti Significance

Goddess Chhinnamasta is considered to be related to the Narashimha incarnation of Lord Vishnu. She is the sixth of the ten Mahavidya Goddesses. Goddess Chhinnamasta is also popularly known as Goddess Prachanda Chandika and is depicted in a fierce and frightening form. Hence, she is mainly revered by Tantrics, Yogis and Aghoris. However, ordinary people can also worship Goddess Chhinnamasta to protect themselves from various kinds of calamities.

According to Chhinnamasta Tantra Shastra, Lord Parshuram also worshipped Shri Chhinnamasta Vidya. Goddess Chhinnamasta is also worshiped by the Nath Panthi people. Guru Gorakhnath himself was also a worshipper of Goddess Chhinnamasta.

