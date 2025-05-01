The festivals and events celebrated in India hold great importance, as they reflect the country's diverse cultural heritage and traditions. These festivals and events are a vital part of Indian life and are celebrated with enthusiasm and joy throughout the year. The month of May 2025 begins with International Workers’ Day celebrations on May 1 and features various events and observances that raise awareness about important issues. In May 2025, several important festivals and events, including International Workers’ Day, Maharashtra Day, Gujarat Day, World Laughter Day, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, Akshay Tritiya, Mother’s Day, Skanda Sashti, Vat Savitri Vrat, Ganga Saptami, Mohini Ekadashi, Narasimha Jayanti, and World No Tobacco Day, will be celebrated. This month features several international observances that highlight key aspects of various global issues.

Festivals in India play a significant role in bringing families, friends, and communities together, thus strengthening bonds among people. Every festival has its unique customs, stories, and rituals. The festivals in India mark religious events, harvest seasons, historical milestones, or the change of seasons. These important events are celebrated nationwide with vibrant decorations, music, dance, and delicious food. Moreover, these festivals hold spiritual, social, and cultural significance, serving as a platform for people to reconnect with their roots and create lasting memories. In the broader sense, they play a vital role in preserving heritage, promoting unity, and celebrating the richness of India's culture and traditions.

List of Indian Festivals in May 2025

May 1 – Vinayaka Chaturthi in May 2025

– Vinayaka Chaturthi in May 2025 May 2 – Shankaracharya Jayanti

– Shankaracharya Jayanti May 2 – Surdas Jayanti

– Surdas Jayanti May 2 – Ramanuja Jayanti

– Ramanuja Jayanti May 2 – Skanda Sashti

– Skanda Sashti May 3 – Ganga Saptami

– Ganga Saptami May 4 – Agni Nakshatram Begins

– Agni Nakshatram Begins May 5 – Sita Navami

– Sita Navami May 5 – Bagalamukhi Jayanti

– Bagalamukhi Jayanti May 5 – Thrissur Pooram

– Thrissur Pooram May 7 – Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

– Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti May 8 – Mohini Ekadashi

– Mohini Ekadashi May 8 – Parashurama Dwadashi

– Parashurama Dwadashi May 11 – Narasimha Jayanti

– Narasimha Jayanti May 11 – Chhinnamasta Jayanti

– Chhinnamasta Jayanti May 12 – Buddha Purnima

– Buddha Purnima May 12 – Kurma Jayanti

– Kurma Jayanti May 12 – Chitra Pournami

– Chitra Pournami May 12 – Vaishakha Purnima Vrat

– Vaishakha Purnima Vrat May 13 – Narada Jayanti

– Narada Jayanti May 15 – Vrishabha Sankranti

– Vrishabha Sankranti May 16 – Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi

– Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi May 20 – Masik Kalashtami

– Masik Kalashtami May 20 – Masik Krishna Janmashtami

– Masik Krishna Janmashtami May 20 – Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi

– Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi May 23 – Apara Ekadashi

– Apara Ekadashi May 24 – Shani Trayodashi

– Shani Trayodashi May 24 – Pradosh Vrat

– Pradosh Vrat May 25 – Masik Shivaratri

– Masik Shivaratri May 26 – Vat Savitri Vrat

– Vat Savitri Vrat May 26 – Masik Karthigai

– Masik Karthigai May 26 – Darsha Amavasya

– Darsha Amavasya May 26 – Anvadhan

– Anvadhan May 27 – Shani Jayanti

– Shani Jayanti May 27 – Jyeshtha Amavasya

– Jyeshtha Amavasya May 28 – Agni Nakshatram Ends

– Agni Nakshatram Ends May 28 – Chandra Darshan

– Chandra Darshan May 29 – Maharana Pratap Jayanti

– Maharana Pratap Jayanti May 30 – Vinayaka Chaturthi

– Vinayaka Chaturthi May 31 – World No Tobacco Day

– World No Tobacco Day May 31 – Skanda Sashti

Global Observances in May 2025

May 1 : International Workers' Day

: International Workers' Day May 1 : World Password Day

: World Password Day May 3 : World Press Freedom Day

: World Press Freedom Day May 4 : Star Wars Day

: Star Wars Day May 8 : World Red Cross Day

: World Red Cross Day May 10 : World Lupus Day

: World Lupus Day May 12 : International Nurses Day

: International Nurses Day May 15 : International Day of Families

: International Day of Families May 17 : World Telecommunication Day

: World Telecommunication Day May 18 : International Museum Day

: International Museum Day May 20 : World Bee Day

: World Bee Day May 22 : International Day for Biological Diversity

: International Day for Biological Diversity May 25 : Africa Day

: Africa Day May 31: World No Tobacco Day

May 2025 offers a rich tapestry of holidays and events, both in India and globally. From the observance of International Workers' Day and Maharashtra Day to celebrations like Global Love Day and World No Tobacco Day, the month is filled with opportunities for reflection, festivity, and awareness. Whether you’re looking forward to cultural festivals, spiritual observances, or important global days, May promises to be a month of diverse and meaningful events. Be sure to mark your calendar for the key dates that resonate with you!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2025 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).