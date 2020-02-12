Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2020: Quotes And Sayings By the Founder of Arya Samaj on His Birth Anniversary

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is the birth anniversary Indian philosopher and social leader Dayananda Saraswati. He founded the Arya Samaja, reform movement and was the first to give the call for Swaraj as 'India for Indians' in 1876. Dayananda Saraswati was born on February 12, 1824, in a Brahmin Hindu family in Jeevapar Tankara, Kathiawad region, now Morbi district of Gujarat. It falls on the tenth day of Krishna Pasha, in the month of Falgun. He denounced idol worship and worked towards reviving Vedic ideologies. As we observe Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti, we bring to you some popular quotes by the great mind.
In remembrance of the Hindu monk, Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is observed as a dry day. He has contributed immensely to the traditions and cultures followed by Hindus around the world today. Dayanand Saraswati was known by various names, he was named as Mool as he was born under Mul Nakshatra. He is known for popularising universal brotherhood by following the path written in the Vedas. He said that Hinduism has been corrupted by diverging from the founding principles of the Vedas. Dayanand Saraswati founded the Arya Samaj to spread these thoughts and ideologies. On Dayanand Saraswati birth anniversary, know his thoughts, sayings and messages.
“The Greatest Musical Instrument Given to a Human Being Is the Voice.” – Dayananda Saraswati
“Prayer in Any Form Is Efficacious Because It Is an Action. It Will, Therefore, Have a Result. That Is the Law of This Universe in Which We Find Ourselves.” – Dayananda Saraswati
“He Is Good and Wise Who Always Speaks the Truth, Acts on the Dictates of Virtue, and Tries to Make Others Good and Happy.” – Dayananda Saraswati
“People Should Try to Know God and Imitate Him in Their Works. Repetitions and Ceremonials Are of No Use.” – Dayananda Saraswati
“The Commendable Conduct of Man Is Shown by His Discriminate Treatment of Merits and Sympathetic Regard for Pleasure and Pain, Profit and Loss of Others. The Contrary Course Is Reprehensible.” – Dayananda Saraswati
Dayanand Saraswati has written numerous books and one of his most influential works is the book Satyarth Prakash, which contributed to the Indian independence movement. Followers of Swami Dayanand Swami included Madam Cama, Pandit Lekh Ram, Swami Shraddhanan and Lala Lajpat Rai. He strongly advocated the doctrine of Karma and Reincarnation. Arya Samaj was against the practices of several different religions and communities, including animal sacrifice, pilgrimages, priestcraft, offerings made in temples, the castes, child marriages, meat-eating and discrimination against women.