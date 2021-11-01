Daylight saving time is a practice during which several countries around the world change clocks by one hour and don't change it back until October. In the Daylight Saving Time system, Every March, the clocks around all of the US and Europe are advanced by 1 hour and are changed back in the autumn. The Daylight Saving Time, also known as 'Summer Time' was firstly suggested in 1784 by Benjamin Franklin to conserve energy.

The clock changes are usually scheduled to occur at midnight or soon after midnight on the weekends, to lessen the disruptions on weekdays. The one-hour change is practised, however, in the past, twenty minutes and two-hour changes have been used. This practice effectively reduces the number of civil hours in the springtime and increases the number of civil hours in the autumn.

Here is How it Works

When DST starts in the spring, clocks are set forward by a certain amount of time, usually by one hour. This means that one hour is skipped, and on the clock, the day of the DST transition has only 23 hours. And in the autumn, the DST period usually ends, and the clocks are set back to standard time again. In terms, we gain one hour, so the day of the transition is 25 hours long. So as to say, during the switch, clocks fall back from 2 to 1 o'clock. This means that the hour between 1 and 2 o'clock happens twice at night. EU to Recommend Abolishing Daylight Saving Time .

When is DST in Europe And US?

In the US, the Daylight Saving Time began on the last Sunday in April and will end on Sunday, November 7 at 2 am. Similarly, the Daylight Saving Time in Europe ends on October 31 at 2 am.

Daylight Saving Time or DST is practised to make most of the use of daylight in all seasons. The DST is observed worldwide, with most of Europe and North America, some parts of Asia and Oceania. However, the Pros and Cons of Daylight Saving Time are argued universally.

