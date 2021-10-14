Dhammachakra Pravartan Din is celebrated to mark the day that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar converted to Buddhism. A Buddhist celebration, Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2021, will be marked on October 14. It is crucial observance as on this day, Dr Ambedkar and close to 600,000 followers of his are said to have converted to the peace-loving religion of Buddhism after renouncing Hinduism. This day is filled with important celebrations for practicing Buddhists across the country. As we prepare to commemorate Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2021, here is everything you need to know about this day. Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2021 Status in Marathi & Banner HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Quotes, Greetings and Messages to Wish Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Day.

When is Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2021

Every year, Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din is celebrated on October 14. This is because, on October 14, 1056, Dr BR Ambedkar and close to his 600,000 followers renounced Hinduism and converted to Buddhism. This move was powered by various contemplation and research at the hands of these people and held immense significance for millions.

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din Celebrations

The celebrations of Dhammachakra Pravartan Din are usually enjoyed in a grand manner at Deeksha Bhoomi. Every year on Ashoka Vijayadashami, millions of Buddhists gather at Deekshabhoomi to celebrate the mass conversion. In fact, October 14, 2021, will mark 65 years to this historic day.

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din Messages and Images

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is mindful to note that this occasion is also chosen by many people who wish to practice Buddhism themselves. In 2018, around 65,000 people and in 2019, 67,543 people converted to Buddhism on the day of Dhammachakra Pravartan Din and Ashok Vijayadashami at Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is known as the architect of our Indian constitution and played a key role in shaping the conversation on reservations and rights of Dalits and people from other oppressed castes. This mass conversion also holds an immense significance in line with his work and his ideologies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2021 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).