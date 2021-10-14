Dhammachakra Pravartan Din is celebrated to celebrate the Buddhist conversion of Dr. B R Ambedkar and his six lakh followers at Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur on October 14, 1956. The conversion took place on Vijay Dashmi, Dussehra. Therefore, it is a Buddhist festival and this year it will be celebrated on October 15, Friday. Here's a collection of Dhammachakra Pravartan Din wishes, Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2021 greetings, Dhammachakra Pravartan Din images, Dhammachakra Pravartan Din status in Marathi and so much more to celebrate this day. Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2021: Know Date, History, Significance and Messages To Celebrate Buddhist Festival of Dhammachakra Pravartan Day.

In 2018, 65000 people converted to Buddhism and in 2019, 67543 people did. Every year thousands of people convert to Buddhism on this day at Deeksha Bhoomi, Nagpur. This day coincides with Vijay Dashmi, i.e., Dussehra. Therefore, every festival of Dussehra is also celebrated as Ashoka Vijaydashmi.

Dr B R Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, and on 29 August 1947, he was appointed by the Assembly to write the Indian constitution. The Constituent Assembly adopted the first constitution on 26 November 1949. Ambedkar also inspired the Dalit Buddhist movement and campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits). He along with 600000 of his followers gave up Hinduism and adopted Buddhism in 1956. Hence, every year on Ashoka Vijaydashmi, Dhammachakra Pravartan Din is observed and many people gather at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur and adopt Buddhism.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the gatherings have been restricted, therefore, the organising committee at Deekshabhoomi has advised people to offer Buddha Vandana from home. Many people have been observing this day at home online since 2019.

