Durva Ashtami is a Hindu observance marked with immense zeal in West Bengal and other eastern regions of India. In Bengal, it is popularly referred to as 'Durvashtami Brata'. According to Panchang, Durva Ashtami 2022 falls on September 3, Saturday, the eighth day during the Shukla Paksha in the lunar month of Bhadrapada. The pious day is devoted to worshipping the sacred Durva grass used in many Hindu rituals. It is believed that people who perform the puja during the festival with utmost devotion are blessed with wealth and tranquillity in their life. People keep a fast on this festival and offer the Durva grass to Lord Shiva and his son Lord Ganesha. By performing this holy ceremony as per the correct puja muhurat, immortality and blessedness for 10 ancestors are secured. Read the article till the end to satisfy your curiosity about Durva Ashtami 2022 date, significance and correct puja vidhi. Know History and Significance of The Day Dedicated to 'Durva Grass'.

Durva Ashtami 2022 Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami tithi for Durva Ashtami begins at 12.28 pm on September 3, 2022, and ends at 10.39 am on September 4, 2022.

Durva Ashtami Puja Vidhi & Significance

The term Durva grass is derived from two words, ' duhu' and 'avam'. The holy grass attracts 'pavitraks', the pure spiritual particles of the supreme God, closer to his devotee. As per legendary tales, it is said that the Durva grass comes from the strands of hair that fell from Lord Vishnu's arm. If you look at the grass closely, the three blades of the Durva denote three key principles of primal Ganesha, primal Shakti, and primal Shiva. The reason people offer Durva to Ganpati lies in the fact that the grass possesses the power to attract the Ganesha principle. For Durva Ashtami Puja, women get up early in the morning, take a bath, deliver prayers, and offer incense sticks, curd, rice, fruits, flowers, and other necessary items to the holy grass. Observers who keep Durva Ashtami Vrat pay reverence to Lord Shiva and Lord Ganpati to get blessed with their children's fortune and long life. All these customs, which are followed for ages, help bring harmony, marital bliss and contentment to the family.

