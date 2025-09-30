Dussehra is the annual Hindu festival that celebrates the end of Sharad Navratri and is believed to be the day that Goddess Durga slayed the evil demon Mahishasura and headed back to Mount Kailasa. Dussehra 2025 will be celebrated on October 2. The annual celebration of ⁠Dussehra is also known to be the celebration of Lord Rama’s victory against Ravana. There are various ways that ⁠Dussehra is celebrated across the country. The festivities in North India revolve around Ram’s victory against Ravana, with people performing Ramleela to narrate this story and recreating the end of Ravan with Ravandahan. The festival is believed to celebrate the victory of good over evil. As we prepare to celebrate ⁠Dussehra 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate ⁠Dussehra and more. Vijayadashami (Bijoya Dashami) 2025 Date, Puja Rituals and Significance: Know the Importance of Dussehra, the Day That Marks the Victory of Good Over Evil.

When is ⁠Dussehra 2025?

Dussehra 2025 will be celebrated on October 2. The celebration falls on the Dashami tithi in the Hindu month of Ashvin and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by one and all. The Dashami tithi for Dussehra 2025 begins at 07:01 PM on Oct 01, 2025 and will go on till 07:10 PM on Oct 02, 2025. The most auspicious time of Dussehra is believed to be the Vijaya Muhurat timing, when the Vijayadashami Puja is conducted.

Vijay Muhurat timing for Dussehra 2025: 02:09 PM to 02:56 PM on October 2.

Significance of Dussehra

The celebration of Dussehra is of utmost importance to practising Hindus across the world. While the festival in itself celebrates the victory of good over evil with different important mythological events, the festivity also marks the official beginning of the preparation of Diwali, which is the most important Hindu festival for many. Dussehra is considered to be a great day for new beginnings, with people buying everything from new cars and bikes to taking possession of their homes or making other larger investments on this day.

The celebration of Dussehra is expected to bring with it a bout of hope and happiness and fill our lives with the love and light that we deserve. We hope that Dussehra 2025 fills your life with the positivity and goodness that you deserve. While the stories around the celebration may vary, at its core, Dussehra is a reminder that the good always prevails. And that is the learning that one must hold on to, through all the Dussehra celebrations.

