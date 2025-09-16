Vijayadashami, also known as Bijoya Dashami (also celebrated as Dussehra in northern India), marks the culmination of the Durga Puja festivities across India, especially in West Bengal. In 2025, the auspicious day of Vijaya Dashami falls on Thursday, October 2. On this day, devotees bid farewell to Goddess Durga after five days of vibrant festivities, rituals, and cultural celebrations. This day celebrates the victory of good over evil and carries deep cultural significance, though its traditions vary from region to region. On this day, devotees bid farewell to Maa Durga with grand processions and immersion ceremonies, while exchanging warm greetings and sweets as part of the tradition of ‘Shubho Bijoya’. The festival not only marks the end of Durga Puja but also celebrates new beginnings, harmony and the eternal victory of good over evil. Vijayadashami Wishes and Subho Bijoya HD Images: Best WhatsApp Messages & Status, SMS, GIF Images & Facebook Quotes to Send Happy Vijayadashami Greetings.

In the northern states of India, Dussehra marks Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth, dharma, and righteousness. In Bengal and eastern India, Vijayadashmi is observed as the conclusion of Durga Puja, celebrating Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura. In this article, let’s know more about Vijaya Dashami 2025 date, puja rituals and the significance of the auspicious Hindu occasion. Happy Dussehra Wishes, Greetings and Dasara HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Instagram Captions, Quotes and Wallpapers To Share on Vijayadashami.

Vijayadashami (Bijoya Dashami) 2025 Date

Vijaya Dashami 2025 falls on Thursday, October 2.

Vijayadashami Rituals

On the day of Vijayadashami, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear traditional clothes. In Bengal and eastern India, Vijaya Dashami marks the farewell to Goddess Durga after days of worship. Her idols are taken in grand processions with music, chants, and dance before being immersed in rivers or water bodies. On this day, married women in Bengal perform this ritual by applying vermilion on the forehead and feet of Goddess Durga and then smearing it on each other. This is done to seek blessings for marital happiness, prosperity, and a long life for their husbands. In some regions, devotees worship Aparajita Devi and the Shami tree, which is considered sacred and exchange Shami leaves as a token of goodwill and prosperity. In northern and western India, the festival is celebrated as Dussehra with enactments of the Ramayana, which is known as Ramleela. On this day, effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhakarna are burned.

Vijayadashami Significance

Vijaya Dashami holds great religious significance and holds great spiritual and cultural importance, where it is celebrated as Dussehra in many regions. In North India, Ramlila performances depict episodes from the Ramayana, concluding with the burning of Ravana’s effigies. In Bengal, idol immersion ceremonies accompanied by music, dance, and rituals bring people together in joy and devotion. Families and communities gather to celebrate this auspicious occasion, exchange greetings, and share festive meals to mark the occasion.

As Bijoya Dashami 2025 draws to a close, the spirit of Durga Puja lives on in the hearts of devotees through prayers, blessings and the exchange of warm wishes. The day serves as a reminder of the eternal triumph of truth and goodness, while also encouraging unity, love and prosperity in society. Even as Goddess Durga departs to her heavenly abode, Bijoya Dashami inspires hope, positivity and the promise of new beginnings for all.

