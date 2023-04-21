New Delhi, April 21: For Muslims in India, Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia, today (April 21) marks 29th of Ramadan or Chand Raat. They will try to see the moon this evening, a sighting of which will mark end of Ramadan month and start of Shawwal month. The date for Eid Ul Fitr 2023 in India, Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia will also be decided following the moon sighting. LatestLY will run live blogs and provide instant updates on moon sighting efforts.

An Islamic month either completes 29 days or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. If the moon is sighted on 29th day of an ongoing month, the ongoing month ends and a new month commences. If the moon is not sighted, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Based on the moon sighting, Ramadan fasting began from March 24 in India, Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia. Eid Ul Fitr 2023 Date in Saudi Arabia: Eid on April 21 as Shawwal Crescent Sighted in KSA.

Therefore, Muslims in India, Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia will look for the moon today. If the moon is sighted, Ramadan shall end and Shawwal month would start. In this case, Eid Ul Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, April 22. If the crescent remains invisible, Ramadan shall complete 30 days. If this happens, Shawwal shall begin from April 23 and Muslims will celebrate Eid Ul Fitr on the same day. Chand Raat Mubarak 2023 Greetings & WhatsApp Messages: Share HD Images, Eid Mubarak SMS, Wallpapers and Wishes With Family and Friends.

Eid, also known as Eid al-Fitr and Eid Ul Fitr, is one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide. On the occasion of Eid, a special prayer is performed in congregation usually in open and large ground. Do visit LatestLY to catch live news updates on the Eid Ul Fitr moon sighting efforts in India, Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia today.

