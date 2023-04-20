Chand Raat Mubarak 2023! Chand Raat, also known as 'The Night of the Moon', is an important festival that marks the end of Ramadan or Ramzan. As we celebrate Chand Raat 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Chand Raat Mubarak wishes, Chand Raat 2023 images, Chand Raat HD wallpapers, Chand Raat pics, Eid Mubarak 2023 images and Eid ul-Fitr Chand Raat Mubarak 2023 wishes, which you can download and share with your family, friends, and relatives. Eid Moon Sighting 2023 in Saudi Arabia Live News Updates.

The Islamic community celebrates the festival worldwide, especially in the Indian subcontinent. Chaand Raat occurs on the same evening on which the first lunar crescent of the month of Shawwal is observed. As Eid ul-Fitr's exact day depends on the moon sighting, Chaand Raat is often considered more festive on Eid ul-Fitr than Eid ul-Adha. You can also download Chaand Raat Mubarak greetings and send them to your loved ones as Happy Eid 2023 wishes and Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak 2023 greetings. Eid 2023 Outfit Inspiration: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Other B-town Hunks in Traditional Wear.

Eid ul-Fitr Chand Raat Mubarak 2023 Greetings

Chand Raat Mubarak! (File Image)

Chand Raat celebrations occur on the eve of Eid ul-Fitr, which is celebrated on 1 Shawwal. The beginning of an Islamic month depends on the first sighting of the lunar crescent (moon). Hence, depending on the sighting of the moon, the month of Ramadan can be of either 29 or 30 days. Once the new moon is sighted, announcements are made from mosques, television channels, and radio stations, and festivities begin almost instantly and continue all night until the morning Fajr prayer. Chaand Raat also gives a chance for people to meet with friends and have a joyous time.

