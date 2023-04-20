The crescent for the month of Shawwal was sighted in Saudi Arabia today evening. With the sighting of the moon, Ramadan ends, and Shawwal month commences in Saudi Arabia. Accordingly, Eid Ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr shall be observed on April 21. Eid Ul Fitr 2023 Date in Indonesia and Malaysia: Eid To Be Celebrated on April 22 After Moon Crescent Not Sighted.

Eid on April 21:

BREAKING NEWS: The Crescent for the month of Shawwal 1444 was SEEN today in Tumair and Sudair subsequently tomorrow i.e Friday, 21st April 2023 is the day of Eid Al Fitr pic.twitter.com/qYLSoAtglG — The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) April 20, 2023

