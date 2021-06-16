Fathers are the superheroes of our lives. They are the biggest motivator and without them, there would be no meaning in our life. Fathers are the most important members of the family. They work hard to keep their family safe and happy. Be it teaching us what is right or wrong to play with us, they dedicate all their precious time to their children. They work tirelessly to meet all the demands of their children. They also help us to achieve our goals.

However, sometimes we forget to thank our dads, especially for everything that he does for us. So to celebrate them and to pay respect for all their sacrifices, people across the world celebrate Father’s Day at different times of the year. But it is mostly celebrated in the month of March, May, and June. In India, the special day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This year, it will be celebrated on June 20, Sunday. The day is observed to celebrate our bond with our fathers. This year the celebration of Father’s Day will be different from the rest of the years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, to put a smile on your father’s face on the special day, you can dedicate a few popular Hindi songs to him.

Papa Kehte Hain (Qayamat se Qayamat Tak)

Pitah Se Hai Naam Tera (Boss)

Aye Mere Bete (Aa Gale Lag Jaa)

Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re (Heyy Baby)

Haanikaarak Bapu (Dangal)

Mere Daddy Kitne Pyaare Hain (Pyar Ke Do Pal)

Dilbaro (Raazi)

Papa Mere Papa (Main Aisa Hi Hoon)

Papa Toh Band Bajaye (Housefull 2)

O Mere Papa The Great (Papa The Great)

Bollywood has actually given us several soulful tracks depicting the father-child relationship. So dedicate these songs to the best man of your life and make the Father’s Day 2021 celebration most memorable.

