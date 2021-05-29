As the month of May is almost now, Father’s Day is approaching fast. Just like every year, Father’s Day 2021 will be celebrated on June 20, Sunday. Although you don’t actually need a particular day to celebrate the special man in your life; however, every father across the globe gets a special day on the calendar. This year, the Father’s Day celebration will be different from other years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, few of you will be able to meet your dad in person if you are staying away from home as some countries are lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

Father’s Day is celebrated every year to honour their sacrifices and to usher love on them. There’s no significant history of the Father’s Day celebration. However, according to History.com, a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd, "tried to establish an official equivalent to Mother’s Day for male parents" back in 1909. To gather support for her idea, she went around to local businesses, and later, the state of Washington celebrated the first-ever Father's Day on June 19, 1910.

But this year COVID-19 should not come in between Father’s Day 2021 celebration. Even without going out for lunch or dinner, you can gift your dad a special present which will easily put a smile on his face. Let’s take a look at some of the best gift ideas for the Father’s Day 2021 celebration:

Personalised Wallet

Formal Shirt

Crafted Beer Mug

Fitbit Band

Electronic Shaver

These are some of the best ideas for a Father’s Day present. However, if you don’t get these gifts then you can also gift him personalised greetings card, key chain, or a bottle opener.

