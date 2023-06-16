The Feast of the Sacred Heart is a feast day that falls on the Friday that follows the second Sunday After Pentecost. It is one of the most widely practised and well-known devotions in the Roman Catholic Church. The feast is celebrated on the third Friday after Pentecost, the first after the former octave of the Feast of Corpus Christi. This year, the Feast of the Sacred Heart will be celebrated on Friday, June 16. According to the General Roman Calendar since 1969, it is formally known as the ‘Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus’. Notably, the day is also the Friday after the former octave of Corpus Christi. As Feast of The Sacred Heart 2023 approaches, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Martin Scorsese Announces Film On Jesus Christ After Meeting Pope Francis.

Feast Of The Sacred Heart 2023 Date

Feast of the Sacred Heart will be celebrated on Friday, June 16.

Feast Of The Sacred Heart History

The Feast of the Sacred Heart has been in the Roman Catholic Liturgical calendar since 1856. The feast of the Sacred Heart always falls on a Friday and is always celebrated 19 days after Pentecost Sunday. According to historical records, the first liturgical feast of the Sacred Heart was celebrated with episcopal approval on August 31, 1670, in the major seminary of Rennes, France. The feast was celebrated through the efforts of John Eudes.

In 1726, Rome was again asked for a feast with a Mass and Office, which was refused in 1729 but granted in 1765. That year, at the queen's request, the feast was received quasi-officially by the episcopate of France. The first official mass of the Sacred Heart, which the Pope approved, was organised in June 1765 in Poland and Portugal, and another was approved for Venice, Austria, and Spain in 1788. The devotion emphasizes the love, compassion, and long-suffering of the heart of Christ towards humanity.

Feast Of The Sacred Heart Significance

As per historical records, the Sacred Heart festivity is linked with the sacrifice and hurting of Jesus on the cross. It is also linked with the mysterious blood and water coming from his chest. On this day, people assemble in the churches to assemble to feast in honour of the ‘sacred heart’ of Jesus Christ. As per the General Roman Calendar, it has been prominently known as the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus since 1969.

