New Delhi, Jun 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the ongoing Raja Parba festivities being held across Odisha and wished for happiness all around. Raja Parba 2023 Wishes: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Greetings for the Odia Festival Through His Art.

PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Raja Parba Festivities

ରଜ ପର୍ବ ଅବସରରେ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭକାମନା । ଏହି ପବିତ୍ର ଅବସର ଆପଣଙ୍କୁ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ବାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଆଣି ଦେଉ। ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ଆନନ୍ଦମୟ ହେଉ । — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2023

Raja Parba is a three-day-long festival that celebrates womanhood. "Greetings on the ongoing Raja Parba festivities being held across Odisha. May this auspicious period bring with it an abundance of good health and prosperity. May there be happiness all around," Modi said in a tweet.