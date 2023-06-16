The Feast of the Sacred Heart is a liturgical celebration in the Catholic Church that honours the heart of Jesus Christ as a symbol of his divine love and compassion for humanity. It is typically celebrated on the Friday that follows the second Sunday after Pentecost.

The Feast of the Sacred Heart 2023 will be observed on June 16. The devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus originated in the Middle Ages, but it became more widely popularized in the 17th century through the visions of Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque, a French nun. According to her accounts, Jesus appeared to her and revealed his Sacred Heart as a symbol of his love for humanity and his desire for devotion and reparation.

During the Feast of the Sacred Heart, Catholics reflect on the unconditional love and mercy of Jesus Christ. It is a time for believers to contemplate and express their gratitude for God's love, seeking to emulate that love in their own lives. Many churches hold special Masses, prayer services, and devotions on this day. The image of the Sacred Heart often depicts the heart of Jesus surrounded by thorns, with flames and a cross on top, symbolizing the depth of his love, the suffering he endured, and his redemptive sacrifice.

Feast of the Sacred Heart Wishes

During Pain, Affliction, or Mortification: Say to Yourself: “Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, I Trust in Thee.” Happy Feast of the Sacred Heart!

Complete Your Life Through Love of Jesus. Happy Feast of the Sacred Heart!

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, I Put All My Trust in You! Happy Feast Day!

Happy Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus!

Live With Yourself More Peacefully With a Pure Heart. Happy Feast of the Sacred Heart!

The devotion to the Sacred Heart is also associated with the practice of receiving Holy Communion and making acts of reparation for offences against God.

Feast of the Sacred Heart Quotes

“Sacred Heart of Jesus, make my heart like yours.”

“Sacred Heart of Jesus, protect my family and have mercy on us.”

“Sacred Heart of Jesus, I trust in you.”

“Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, grant that I may love you more and more.”

“Sacred Heart of Jesus, I believe in your love for me.”

The Feast of the Sacred Heart is a significant occasion for Catholics to deepen their spirituality, express their love for Jesus Christ, and reflect on the profound message of God's love for humanity as represented by his Sacred Heart.

