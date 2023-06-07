Eid al-Adha, also known as the 'Feast of Sacrifice', is observed by Muslims all over the world. It is the second of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam, which marks the culmination of the Hajj (pilgrimage) rites at Mina, Saudi Arabia, near Mecca. The Islamic festival is also known as the 'Feast of the Sacrifice’ or ‘Choti Eid’ and is celebrated by the Muslim population for a period of three to four days. On Eid al-Adha, Muslims demonstrate their obedience to Allah by sacrificing an animal. The holiday is inspired by a story from the Quran. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

In the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah and lasts four days. In the Gregorian calendar, the dates vary yearly, shifting approximately 11 days earlier each year. Eid-Ul-Adha 2023 is expected to be observed on the evening of Thursday, June 29, and end on the evening of Friday, June 30. However, the exact dates of Islamic holidays may vary slightly based on the sighting of the moon. As Eid al-Adha 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the Eid al-Adha 2023 date, the significance of Bakrid and more.

Eid al-Adha 2023 Date

Eid-Ul-Adha 2023 will be marked on June 29 and June 30, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Eid al-Adha Significance

Eid al-Adha is a commemoration of Ibrahim’s act of obedience and his willingness to follow God’s command without question. The celebration of Eid al-Adha honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to Allah's command. Also known as Bakrid, the celebrations are filled with fun festivities, community gatherings and mouth-watering meals. During Eid al-Adha, Muslims offer prayers at the mosque. The Eid al-Adha prayer is performed any time after the sun completely rises up to just before the entering of Zuhr time, on the tenth of Dhu al-Hijjah.

While Eid al-Adha is always on the same day as the Islamic calendar, the date on the Gregorian calendar varies from year to year since the Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar, and the Gregorian calendar is solar. Eid al-Adha festivities bring together family and friends. People cook special sweets, including ma'amoul, filled with shortbread cookies and samosas.

