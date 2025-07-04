Fourth of July or Independence Day in the United States of America (USA) is an annual event celebrated on July 4. It is a federal holiday in the United States that commemorates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, establishing the United States of America. This day marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence when the thirteen American colonies declared their independence from British rule. Fourth of July Fireworks and Parades: From Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks to National Independence Day Parade in DC, Travel Guide To Celebrate the US Federal Holiday.

Fourth of July holds great significance for the people of US as it marks the birth of the United States as an independent nation. Independence Day of the US 2025 falls on Friday, July 4. The Declaration was drafted by Thomas Jefferson, along with John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman, and Robert R. Livingston. Fourth of July: Macy’s 4th of July Parade, Nashville’s Fireworks and More, These Iconic Sites Serve Striking Firework Displays in the USA.

Fourth of July 2025 Date

Fourth of July 2025 falls on Friday, July 4.

Fourth of July History

During the American Revolution, the legal separation of the thirteen colonies from Great Britain in 1776 occurred on July 2. This happened when the Second Continental Congress voted to approve a resolution of independence that had been proposed in June by Richard Henry Lee of Virginia declaring the United States independent from Great Britain's rule. After voting for independence, Congress turned its attention to the Declaration of Independence, a statement explaining this decision, which had been prepared by the Committee of Five, which asked Thomas Jefferson to author its first draft.

The Founding Fathers delegates of the Second Continental Congress declared that the Thirteen Colonies were no longer subject to the monarch of Britain, King George III, and were united, free, and independent states. The Congress voted to approve independence by passing the Lee Resolution on July 2 and adopted the Declaration of Independence two days later, on July 4. The Founding Fathers include those who wrote and signed the United States Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Confederation, and the Constitution of the United States.

Fourth of July Significance

Fourth of July holds great significance for people of America and is celebrated with great grandeur and events across the country. The celebrations of America’s Independence Day are vibrant and widespread across the country. Cities and towns host parades, concerts, and public readings of the Declaration of Independence. Dazzling fireworks displays light up the night sky, and families and communities come together for barbecues, picnics, and other outdoor festivities to mark this occasion.

