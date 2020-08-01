Friendship Day is observed in India on the first Sunday of August. The day celebrates the beautiful bond of friendships in the country. Friendship Day 2020 falls on August 2. People meet their friends, exchange gifts and prefer to spend the day together. They tie friendship bands as a token of their relation. It is one of the most loved events around the year as people wait for more reasons to celebrate with their friends. Meanwhile, different countries around the world celebrate Friendship Days on different dates around the year. United Nations observe it on July 30. Friendship Day Dates Around the World: International Day of Friendship on July 30, Friendship Day in India on First Sunday of August and List of Other BFF Days!

International Friendship Day was first proposed in 1958 and celebrated across several countries. The General Assembly of the UN declared it on April 27, 2011. In 1998, Nane Annan, the wife of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, declared Winnie the Pooh as the global Ambassador of Friendship at the UN. The day is however believed to have originated from Hallmark cards, by Joyce Hall, in 1930. Friendship Day 2020 Wishes for Best Friends: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Friendship Day Quotes, GIFs and Facebook Messages to Send to Your BFF!

People also send each other 'Happy Friendship Day' to their friends on this day. Make sure to send some beautiful messages on friendship and your bond to your best friend. While this year, you may not be able to celebrate the event like always due to COVID-19, you can opt for virtual celebrations. Make sure you tell your friends how special they are to you. Let them know how much you love and care for them. You can celebrate the day in all its essence after the current situation ends. We wish you all a Happy Friendship Day in advance and hope you a good one.

