Friendship is a bond that deserves to be celebrated every single day. Friends are, after all the family we choose and the support system that gets us going through thick and thin. This is the reason that July 30 was declared as International Day of Friendship by the United Nations. However, Friendship Day celebration is observed with great zeal and enthusiasm by people in different countries on different dates. Like Friendship Day in India is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This year, Friendship Day 2020 in India will be celebrated on August 2. International Friendship Day is a unanimous day of celebration for people across the world, and this year’s celebration is sure to be particularly special. But as we prepare for this celebration, do you know when Friendship Day is celebrated locally? Here’s the list of Friendship Day Dates Worldwide! When Is International Day of Friendship 2020? Date, History and Significance to Know About the UN Observance That Encourages Peace and Solidarity Globally.

When is Friendship Day Celebrated in India?

Indians celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. So Friendship Day 2020 India will be commemorated on August 2. This tradition of celebrating Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August every year is also followed by people in Bangladesh, Malaysia and UAE. This day is celebrated by exchanging friendship bands, gifts and Happy Friendship day wishes and messages. When is Friendship Day in 2020? Know the Significance and Celebrations Of The Day Honouring Beautiful Bond of Friendship on First Sunday of August.

Date of Friendship Day in the US

The United States celebrates Friendship Day on February 15. Just a day after Valentine’s Day. In addition to this, there are other special celebrations around friendships in the US, like National Bestfriend Day History, which is an unofficial holiday observed on June 8.

Friendship Day Date in Paraguay

Paraguay was one of the first countries to begin the tradition of Friendship Day celebration, and it is observed on July 30. Their celebration involves playing a unique fun game called Invisible Friend or Amigo Invisible where a group of friends randomly pick out a name of one friend, via chits, and give them a gift on the eve of July 30. This custom is practised in both schools and workplaces in Asunción and other Paraguayan cities.

Friendship Day in Argentina, Brazil, Spain and Uruguay

Argentina, Brazil, Spain and Uruguay all celebrate Friendship Day on July 20, and the commemoration mainly focuses on meeting up with new and old friends at restaurants, bars, etc. and having a hearty time!

Some Countries Celebrate Valentine’s Day as Friendship Day

Ecuador, Mexico and Venezuela celebrate Friendship Day on February 14, the same day as Valentine’s Day. This celebration is also observed in Estonia and Finland; however, it is known as Friend’s Day.

In addition to this, Friendship Day is celebrated in Bolivia on July 23 while people in Peru commemorate this on the first Saturday in July.

Proposed by the beer brand Pilsen Callao, Peru’s Friendship Day, also known as El dia del Amigo, is a reminder that there are other forms of love being equally important and highlighting its stark difference from Valentine’s Day! While the dates may differ from country to country, the essence of Friendship Day celebration continues to remain the same.

