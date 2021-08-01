International Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 1 this year. Also known as Friendship Day, this celebration is observed on the first Sunday in the month of August. Friendship Day 2021 celebrations are sure to be filled with fun activities with your nearest and dearest. The celebration of International Friendship Day aims to celebrate the relationship that we all cherish but often take for granted - friendships. People are sure to share Happy Friendship Day 2021 Greetings and messages, International Friendship Day wishes, Friendship Day WhatsApp Stickers and International Day of Friendship 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Friendship Day was first started in the United States in 1920 by the greeting card industry as a marketing scheme. However, this observance has turned into something much more heart-warming and a celebration of life and friendships over the years. We all have the few constants in our life that have been by our side through thick and thin, but we hardly ever express our love and gratitude to them. The celebration of International Day of friendship gives us an opportunity to do just that.

Friendship Day is celebrated with great fervour in Bangladesh, Malaysia and India, in addition to the United States. As we prepare to commemorate this day and make our friends feel loved, here are some Happy Friendship Day 2021 Greetings and messages, International Friendship Day wishes, Friendship Day WhatsApp Stickers and International Day of Friendship 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends to celebrate this day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Friend Like You Fills the Life With Happiness and Blessings. Lots of Love to You My Dear Friend. Happy Friendship Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Every One Has a Friend During Each Stage of Life. But Only Lucky Ones Have the Same Friend in All Stages of Life. Happy Friendship Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Only the Lucky Ones Get True Friends. And, I Am the Luckiest One Because I Have You. Happy Friendship Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Only Person on Whom I Can Depend in Times of Need. Happy Friendship Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: From the Sweetness of Friendly Relationship Let There Be Laughter and Sharing of Pleasures. For Within the Condensation of Very Little Things the Guts Finds Its Morning and Is Fresh

How to Download Friendship Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Stickers from Play Store for Friendship Day that can be shared via WhatsApp. HERE is the download link.

The celebration of International Day of Friendship is all about fun-filled lunches and brunches, making time for your friends and celebrating the power of friendship to the fullest. A key part of the celebration of Friendship Day has been making and giving Friendship bracelets to your dear friends. Many people often take the opportunity of International Friendship Day to begin new friendships as well. Here's wishing you a fun and happy Friendship Day 2021!

