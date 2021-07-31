Happy Friendship Day 2021! India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August which will be celebrated on August 1 this year. It is a significant event that honours the bond of friendship between two people or more. Friendship Day 2021 is going to be celebrated virtually this year, because of the pandemic. So to help you send your messages, we bring you a collection of Happy Friendship Day wishes and HD images for best friends. Yes, these Friendship Day 2021 messages, greetings, quotes and GIFs are perfect for sending along with WhatsApp Stickers. In addition, Friendship Day quotes are also quite useful when you that perfect Insta caption or Facebook post to wish your BFF, a Happy Friendship Day!

If you are fortunate enough to have a good friend or a best friend, then it is the perfect time for you to appreciate the bond. Find the perfect words for some who means so much to you, can be challenging. This is when Happy Friendship Day wishes and HD images for best friends will be useful. You can send WhatsApp stickers, Happy Friendship Day messages through Facebook and use the perfect quote on friendship for your Insta post on the day. Download these Friendship Day 2021 greetings and messages and celebrate the beautiful bond of friendship.

Happy Friendship Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Friendship Is a Priceless Gift, That Cannot Be Bought or Sold. But the Value Is Far Greater, Than a Mountain of Gold. Happy Friendship Day.

Happy Friendship Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Recall the Days We Invest Together. The Talks in the Canteen, Weekend Films and Biking by the Shore. Now We Are Way, I Miss These Days. Permit’s Catch Up Shortly.

Happy Friendship Day Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Very Difficult to Express My Feeling for You in Just a Few Words. You Are Special and the Most Beautiful Thing That Happened to Me. Though I May Not Show My Feeling but Still Love You All Very Much. Here’s Wishing All My Friends a Happy Friends.

Happy Friendship Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nothing Is Nicer Than Having Someone Who APPRECIATES You in the Smallest Things. ACCEPTS You in Times of Hardships. COMFORTS You When You’re Troubled, LOVES You No Matter What and Is Simply HAPPY for Having You in Their Life.

Happy Friendship Day Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Time and Distance Are Important Between Friends. When a Friend Is in Your Heart, They Remain There Forever. I May Be Busy but I Assure You You Are Always in My Heart! Because You Are My Best Friend. Happy Friendship Day!

Friendship Day GIFs:

Friendship Day 2021: Date, Significance, Celebrations Of The Day Celebrating Friends & Friendship

Send GIF With Message: Happy Friendship Day!

How to Download Friendship Day WhatsApp Stickers?

Like all the other festivals, users can download Friendship Day 2021 WhatsApp stickers and the latest images by visiting the Play Store app. You can also click HERE to directly visit the page of the new stickers to celebrate Friendship Day. We hope that the above Friendship Day HD images and wishes will be useful to you while you wish your best friend on this day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2021 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).