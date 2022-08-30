It’s time to welcome Ganpati Bappa at home to wipe out our obstacles! Ganesh Chaturthi’s celebration has already started in full swing. The festival of Lord Ganesha is celebrated with religious fervour for 10 days. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 falls on August 31, Wednesday. As we inch closer to the Ganpati festival and a cultural event in Maharashtra, here's a collection of special Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 greetings in Marathi. You will also find a bunch of Ganesh Chaturthi images, Ganpati Bappa Morya status in Marathi, Ganeshotsav banners, WhatsApp messages and SMS in Marathi to celebrate this special festival.

Devotees worship Lord Ganpati as the Lord of wisdom, good fortune, travelling and prosperity. While some people hold the faith that the occasion marks the birth anniversary of Gajamukha, which falls in August or September in the English Calendar and during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month Bhadrapada. Others think that during the 10 divine days of Vinayaka Chaturthi, Lord Ganadhisha visits earth with his mother, Devi Parvati, from Kailash Parvat.

History believes that the event of Ganesh Chaturthi was observed for the first time when the Satavahana, Rashtrakuta, and the Chalukya dynasties ruled between 271 B.C. and 1,190 A.D. In the present-day observance, folks install clay idols of the elephant-headed deity at home or in publicly built temporary stages known as pandals. The Lord is worshipped for 10 days by offering him 21 types of his favourite sweet dumplings, Modak, and other bhog elements. The worship begins with the Pranapratishtha, a ritual to invoke life in the idols, followed by Shhodashopachara, or the sixteen ways of paying honour. To be in line with the virtual world, people also send each other warm wishes for the day and also post religious quotes on social media. We have compiled a set of messages and HD images for the blissful festival below.

At the end of the festival, a gala celebration is marked to immerse the idol of Ganesha in the local water reservoir. The rallies are accompanied by drumbeats, dance, and devotional songs. The Visarjan of Ganpati symbolises the worshipping of the Lord in his formless manifestation. We hope you have a grand Ganesh Utsav celebration this year!

