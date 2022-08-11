Ganesh Chaturthi is the celebration of Lord Ganesha’s visit to earth and is filled with various fun festivities across the country. The celebration is especially grand in Maharashtra. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will be celebrated on August 31. While many states in South India also mark this day by preparing various delicious delicacies, Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav is a special time that is dedicated to coming together as a community in Maharashtra. People come together to invite Lord Ganesha into their homes or communities and pray to the Ganpati idol, decorate pandals and organise events with everyone in the community to celebrate Bappa. As we prepare to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, here is everything you need to know about this grand religious festival and the cultural event celebrations, ghatasthapana time and Ganpati Puja rituals. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date in Maharashtra: When Is Ganeshotsav? Everything To Know About the Hindu Festival Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2022?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will begin on August 31. It is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi in the month of Bhadrapada. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations usually fall in the months of August or September. The Chaturthi Tithi for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 will begin at 3.33 pm on August 30, 2022, and will go on till 3.22 pm on August 31, 2022. Since the sunrise in Chaturthi Tithi falls on August 31, this is the date of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022.

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Every year, the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is a grand affair, especially in the state of Maharashtra. The commemoration of Ganesh Chaturthi as a community festival was actually started by Bal Gangadhar Tilak in the 1920s. Known as Ganeshotsav, this festival is focused on celebrating Lord Ganesha and showering him with prasad, aarti and all the love and adornment during the period of the celebration. People often welcome idols of Ganapati into their homes for a pre-decided number of days. It is believed that Lord Ganesha comes to earth to bless his devotees and spend time with them. At the end of this festival, people take this idol for immersion in a pond or a lake, which is considered to be for bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha, who is going back to mount Kailash.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are much more than a religious festival. It is often seen as a cultural event that brings communities together. From decorating the pandals to indulging in some carefree Ganpati dance, there are various fun elements of this observance. Ideally, people observe Ganeshostav for one and a half, three, five, seven or even 10 days based on their abilities and availability. We hope that the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 brings an end to all the sorrows and troubles in your life and replaces it with love and light instead. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

