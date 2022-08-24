Lord Ganesha is often worshipped as "Modakpriya" for his immense love for Modak. The jaggery stuffed sweet dumplings are Ganpati's favourite food and an integral part of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 celebration that will be observed on Wednesday, 31 August. The filling inside the almost spherical piece of heaven consists of freshly grated coconut and jaggery, while the upper soft white coating is made with rice flour or wheat flour mixed with maida flour. Quite tempting, right? The word 'Modak' is synonymous with happiness! Folks prepare the dessert ahead of the festival by an array of methods. People in Hindu culture offer 21 Modaks to Lord Ganesha while revering him. This tradition is commemorated annually because of the mythologies associated with the God of wisdom. Keep reading to satisfy your curiosity! Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes and Greetings: Celebrate Ganeshotsav by Sending Lord Ganesha Images, WhatsApp Messages, Festive Quotes & SMS to Your Family and Friends!

Mythologies Behind 21 Modaks

One famous myth about the tender dish is when Lord Ganesha fought with the sixth incarnation of Vishnu, Lord Parashurama, and broke his tooth in the battle. The patron God of travelling and new beginnings could not eat anything but Modak slathered with ghee that melted in his mouth immediately. On the other hand, the second myth says that once Lord Shiva, Devi Parvati and Baal Ganpati visited Atri Rishi's ashram and requested the sage's wife, Anasuya, for food. The latter started by serving the little Ganesha first with various food items and decided to treat Shiva post Ganesha's meal. Lord Ganesha's hunger was not calming down even after consuming everything he was being served on the plate. But finally, Modak satiated the hunger of Ganpati Bappa, and he burped once while Shiva burped 21 times after eating it. Ganpati Makhar Decoration Ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s How To Decorate Lord Ganesha Idol, Mandap and Singhasan for Ganeshotsav at Home (Watch Videos)

Religious Significance & Health Benefits Of Modak

The prominent prasad of Ganesh Utsav is cooked in Indian households and is also served for the whole period of 10 days. Modak means 'small part of bliss', which is considered to be low on the glycemic index and rich in nutrients for the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. You can gobble down the seasonal delicacy without a second thought as it relieves constipation issues, stabilises blood pressure, improves skin health, reduces cholesterol and also helps with problems like PMS, thyroid and arthritis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2022 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).