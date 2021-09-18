Mumbai, September 18: The ten-day Ganeshotsav 2021 will come to an end with visarjan of Ganesh idols on Sunday, i.e. September 19. Anant Chaturdashi marks the last day of the Ganesh Festival. On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, people wish each other with greetings, messages, images, quotes, slogans and HD wallpapers.

On Anant Chaturdashi, the idols of Lord Ganesha are taken for Ganapati Visarjan. However, for the second consecutive year, the celebrations have been scaled-down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anant Chaturdashi 2021 Date and Significance: Know Ganesh Visarjan Muhurat Time, Puja Vidhi, Significance and Celebrations of the Last Day of Ganeshotsav.

Notably, Anant Chaturdashi falls on the fourteenth day of the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. The Chaturdashi Tithi Begins at 05:59 AM on September 19, 2021, and will go on till 05:28 AM on September 20, 2021. It is believed that after visarjan of Ganpati idols, Lord Ganesh returns to Mount Kailasha.

