Hassan, September 12: In a tragic incident, at least 8 persons were killed and over 20 injured in Karnataka's Hassan district as a goods-laden truck on Friday evening ran over people taking part in the Ganesh Visarjan procession. The incident took place near Mosale Hosahalli railway gate in Hassan taluk, Hassan district.

According to police, during the Ganesh immersion at Mosale Hosahalli, the truck driver, due to over-speeding and careless driving, rammed the vehicle into the crowd participating in the Ganesh Visarjan procession. It is reported that people from Mosale Hosahalli, Hirehalli, and surrounding villages participated in the procession. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. Karnataka: Autorickshaw Gets Crushed Between 2 Buses in Chitradurga After Bus Rams Vehicle From Behind, Driver and Passengers Survive; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

The driver, Bhuvanesh, has been admitted to hospital. He was dragged out of the vehicle and thrashed by the people. The truck first rammed into a bike, then hit a divider, and eventually ran over the Ganesh Visarjan crowd. Four persons died on the spot, and four others succumbed to injuries at different hospitals. Among the 8 deceased, five were engineering students, the police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the community health center mortuary. The seriously injured have been admitted to government and different private hospitals in Hassan city and Holenarasipur town. The others have been admitted to local hospitals. Senior police officers later rushed to the scene. Kasaragod Road Accident: 6 Killed As Karnataka RTC Bus Rams Into Roadside Bus Shelter at Thalappady in Kerala (Watch Video).

Hassan Accident

Deeply shocked and anguished by the horrific incident in Hassan district where a speeding truck ran over a Ganesh Visarjan procession, killing 8 people and leaving over 25 seriously injured. Such reckless acts are unforgivable. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families… pic.twitter.com/8ftTEa8Uy4 — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) September 12, 2025

Reacting to the development, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on X wrote: "I am deeply shocked to hear the news of a horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession at Mosale Hosahalli in Hassan Taluk, where several people lost their lives and more than 20 were seriously injured. It is extremely saddening that devotees lost their lives after being run over by a truck during the Ganapati procession."

"This is a most unfortunate incident. May God bless with peace to the departed souls and give strength to the grieving families to bear the pain. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The State Government must take steps to provide the best free treatment to the injured," Kumaraswamy stated. JD(S) MLA and former minister H.D. Revanna, his son JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna, and Hassan MP Shreyas Patel also rushed to the spot. MLA Revanna lashed out at the police, stating that the tragedy occurred due to police's failure. Gorur police have taken up further investigation.

