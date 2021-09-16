Anant Chaturdashi marks the last day of the Ganesh Festival, widely celebrated by Hindus in various parts of the country. An exceptionally grand affair in Maharashtra, on the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi, the idols of Lord Ganesha are taken for Ganapati Visarjan, where they are immersed in a waterbody. Anant Chaturdashi 2021 will be celebrated on September 19 and is sure to be a day filled with nostalgia and emotions. Traditionally Anant Chaturdashi celebrations are known to be grand and exquisite. However, the commemorations will be relatively small-scale amid the pandemic. However, the significance of Anant Chaturdashi 2021 continues to be just the same and here’s everything you need to know about this observance. Ganesh Visarjan 2021 Dos and Don'ts: From Type of Flowers to Puja Rituals, Auspicious Things to Do as You Bid Bappa Farewell.

When is Anant Chaturdashi 2021?

Anant Chaturdashi 2021 will be commemorated on September 19. Chaturdashi, as the name suggests, is the fourteenth day in a fortnight. And Anant Chaturdashi is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi of Bhadrapada month. The Chaturdashi Tithi Begins at 05:59 AM on September 19, 2021, and will go on till 05:28 AM on September 20, 2021.

Anant Chaturdashi 2021 Visarjan Muhurat

The process of immersion of the Ganapati Idol is only conducted during specific hours, which are considered auspicious. And Anant Chaturdashi 2021 Visarjan Muhurat timings are as follows.

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 07:58 AM to 12:32 PM, September 19

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 02:03 PM to 03:35 PM, Sep 19

Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 06:37 PM to 11:03 PM, Sep 19

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 02:01 AM to 03:30 AM, Sep 20

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:58 AM to 06:27 AM, Sep 20

Significance of Anant Chaturdashi

Ganesh Festival revolves around the story that Lord Ganesha visits earth from Kailasa to meet his devotees and bless them with happiness and prosperity. It is believed that on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, He begins his journey back home. Devotees, therefore, sing aartis, dance and celebrate to thank Lord Ganapati for blessing their homes with his presence for these past days and send him back to Kailasa in a bitter-sweet way. Many people also perform the Ganapati Visarjan ceremony on 1, 1.5, 3, 5 or 7 days as well. However, Anant Chaturdashi is known to be the most auspicious Visarjan date.

As we prepare to celebrate Anant Chaturdashi 2021, we hope that Lord Ganesha removes all the worries and sorrows in your lives and blesses you with the happiness and love you deserve. Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2021!

