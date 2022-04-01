Gangaur is an important annual festival in Rajasthan and some parts of Gujarat that revolve around worshipping Goddess Gauri. It is a colourful commemoration that is celebrated for 18 days. While Gaungaur 2022 celebrations started on March 18, the main Gangaur Festival 2022 will be celebrated on April 4. The celebration of Gangaur is filled with great fanfare and festive fervour. As we prepare to celebrate Gangaur 2022, here is everything you need to know about this festival, how to celebrate Gangaur and more. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Chaitra Navratri, Ramadan, Good Friday; Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

When Is Gangaur Teej 2022?

Gangaur is a n 18-day festival celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal by people in certain states in North India and is a significant festival in Rajasthan. The most important aspect of the Gangaur festival will be celebrated on April 4, when the Gangaur Puja will be held. Gangaur Puja will be held on Tritiya Tithi, which begins at 12:38 on Apr 03, 2022, and will go on till 13:54 on Apr 04, 2022.

Significance Of Gangaur Teej

Gangaur festival is considered an important affair, especially for married women of Rajasthan. Celebrated by decorating images of Isar and Gauri, observing a strict fast for the entire period and praying for marital bliss to Goddess Parvati, Gangaur is of utmost importance in the regions of Rajasthan. So much so that various cities in Rajasthan have special functions for Gangaur celebrations.

The celebration of Gangaur 2022 is sure to be extra special as the celebrations in the last two years were rather mellowed down. While the Gangaur festival is celebrated for 18 days, the last three days of celebration are dedicated t performing the special gangaur Puja. An integral part of the Gangaur celebration is retelling the Gangaur Vrat Katha. According to folklore, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati visited a place accompanied by Narad Muni. Upon hearing of the arrival of the Gods & Goddesses, the area's people prepared a lavish feast for the Gods and Goddess. To bless the villages, Goddess Parvati sprinkled Suhagras on them. And when they ran out of Sugagras, Goddess Parvati is believed to have sprinkled her blood on these women.

