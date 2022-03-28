The fourth month of the Gregorian calendar, with 30 days, April is filled to overflowing with a plethora of Festivals, National Days, and New Year events. The month brings about flourishing greenery with itself. April commemorates century-old rituals of different regions as folks enjoy major Indian festivals during the month. April welcomes the harvest season with the country basking in the afterglow of winters, flowers blooming, there is a perfect cultural vibe check. The first week of the month is all about new beginnings with 2nd April being New Year's Day for many communities. Maharashtrians and Konkanis will observe Gudi Padwa, which is the first day of the New Year on the same date. Along with this, the first Saturday of the month will also mark the first day of the New Year for the state of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka which is known as Ugadi. On the same date, the Sindhi community will celebrate the birth anniversary of their patron saint Jhulelal which is also the first day of New Year for them known as Cheti Chand. Bank’s Holiday in April 2022: Is April 1st a Bank Holiday? History of Banks Being Closed on First of April Due to the Early Closing of Accounts.

The holy month of Ramadan for Muslims and the auspicious nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri will also commence from April 2. Followed by this we have another significant Hindu festival which is the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. This year, Ram Navami falls on Sunday, April 10. The month also celebrates the birthday of the father of the Indian Constitution, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Jayanti will be observed on Thursday, 14th April. Then we have Good Friday, on 15th April which is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus. Let's have a look at all of them in a clear way so you can plan your holidays accordingly.

April 2022 Major Festivals And Events Datesheet

Date Day Festival/Events 1 April Friday Odisha Foundation Day, Maundy Thursday 2 April Saturday Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Chaitra Navratri, Cheti Chand/Jhulelal Jayanti, Ramadan 3 April Sunday Matsya Jayanti, Attuvela Mahotsavam 5 April Tuesday Lakshmi Panchami 10 April Sunday Ram Navami 14 April Thursday Mahavir Jayanti, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Jayanti, Solar New Year, Puthandu, Baisakhi 15 April Friday Good Friday, Mesha Sankranthi 16 April Saturday Hanuman Jayanti 17 April Sunday Easter 22 April Friday Earth Day 26 April Tuesday Shri Vallabha Acharya Jayanti

Bank Holidays List In April

Date Festival/Event State 1 April Odisha day/ Maundy Thursday Odisha, Several States 2 April Telugu New Year/Gudi Padwa Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Goa, and Jammu-Kashmir 4 April Sarhul Jharkhand 5 April Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday Telangana 14 April Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu Except for Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh, Banks will be closed in all the states 15 April Good Friday/Bengali New Year's Day/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu Banks will be closed except in Rajasthan, Jammu and Srinagar 16 April Bohag Bihu Assam 19 April Jumat-ul-Vida Jammu And Srinagar 21 April Garia Puja Tripura

The above-mentioned bank holidays will be in addition to the regular bank holidays, i.e., 2nd and 4th Saturdays of a month. Moreover, there are many International and national observances that will be observed in the month of April. Like National Civil Service Day, World Veterinary Day World Malaria Day, and many more.

