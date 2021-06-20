Gayatri Jayanti is considered an important festival in the Hindu Community. According to Hindu mythology, it is widely believed that Gayatri Jayanti is celebrated every year on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month because Mata Gayatri - Mother of Vedas - was born on this date. Gayatri Jayanti witnesses widespread celebrations amongst the masses around the country. The festival commemorates the birth of Goddess Gayatri. So on this day, people offer prayers and recite the mantras of Panchmukhi Mata Gayatri. If you are looking for details of Gayatri Jayanti 2021 – its date, shubh muhurat, rituals, story and significance, consider this your resource guide on Gayatri Jayanti.

When will we celebrate Gayatri Jayanti 2021?

Gayatri Jayanto is celebrated the day after Ganga Dussehra. Also, since this day is celebrated every year on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month, This year, the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month is on Monday, 21 June 2021.

What is the shubh muhurat of Gayatri Jayanti 2021 puja timing?

Ekadashi date 2021 Begins– From 04:21 PM on 20th June 2021

From 04:21 PM on 20th June 2021 Ekadashi date 2021 Ends – 21 June 2021 till 01:31 PM

What are the rituals of Gayatri Jayanti?

Goddess Gayatri is believed to be the mother of Vedas. People believe that worshipping Gayatri will fulfil all their wishes. On this day, people awake at an early hour and take bath before entering the place of worship. There they offer Akshat, flowers, sweets, sandalwood etc. to the idol of Gayatri and light incense-lamp. Following these rituals, they chant Gayatri Mantra at least 108 times before they get down to read the Gayatri Chalisa and Aarti. People believe that this will bring peace and harmony to their family.

What is the significance of Gayatri Jayanti?

The occasion of Gayatri Jayanti is celebrated across the country by the Hindu community. According to legends, sage Vishwamitra first recited the Gayatri Mantra and Goddess Gayatri first descended on Earth, on this day of Gayatri Jayanti.

