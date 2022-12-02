Gita Mahotsav is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi, the eleventh day of the waxing moon of the Margashirsha month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is observed in the month of December. Gita Mahotsav 2022 will be observed on Saturday, December 3. It is an event centred around Bhagavad Gita organised by the Kurukshetra Development Board, Haryana Tourism, District Administration, North Zone Cultural Centre Patiala and Information and Public Relations Department Haryana. During the International Gita Mahotsav, more than 300 national and international stalls are set up. Every year it is celebrated with great pomp and show. As you observe Gita Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY bring to you wishes and greetings that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Inspiring Verses by Lord Krishna From Shrimad Bhagavad Gita to Understand the Real Essence of Life.

Gita Jayanti is an important day for Hindus. Bhagavad Gita, the holy book of Hindus, was born on this day. On Gita Jayanti, Lord Shree Krishna told the Gita to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra before the Mahabharata war began. Bhagavad Gita was written by a third person named Sanjay who was blessed and empowered by his teacher Ved Vyas, as he could see the events on the battlefield from a distance. Celebrating the birth of Bhagavad Gita, here are Gita Jayanti 2022 wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. International Gita Mahotsav 2022 was Inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu in Kurukshetra (Watch Video).

Gita Jayanti 2022 Wishes and Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Gita Jayanti, Let Us All Eliminate the Duryodhana That Seeks Refuge Within Us To Evolve and Be Better Persons. May Only Goodness Prevail. Happy Gita Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Occasion of Gita Jayanti Bring a Lot of Positivity, Peace and Harmony to Your Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Bow Before Lord Krishna To Pray for Universal Peace and Happiness. May No One Suffer From Illness, and May There Be No Hatred. Here’s Wishing You a Very Blissful Gita Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Praying to Shri Krishna for Eternal Peace, Happiness, Good Health, and Wealth on the Auspicious Day of Gita Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya – Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings to You and Your Family on the Auspicious Day of Gita Jayanti.

Bhagavad Gita contains 700 verses that provide knowledge to many people about different aspects of life. The birth of Bhagavad Gita is celebrated as a festival in India by the followers of Lord Krishna and Sanatana Dharma. The day is celebrated with bhajans and pujas and many people consider it auspicious to distribute free Bhagavad Gita on this day. Wishing everyone a Happy Gita Jayanti 2022!

