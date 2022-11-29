President Droupadi Murmu on November 29 formally inaugurated the International Gita Mahotsav 2022 (IGM-2022) at Kurukshetra. Earlier at 11 am, the President inaugurated the main programmes with Gita Pujan at Brahma Sarovar. Then she inaugurated the three-day International Gita Seminar at Kurukshetra University. Haryana: President Murmu to Lay Foundation Stone of Medical College in Sirsa Tomorrow.

International Gita Mahotsav 2022 Inauguration:

