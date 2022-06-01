Global Day of Parents is observed to honour parental units around the world. It is celebrated every year on June 1. Global Day of Parents was founded by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012. This day aims to create awareness of the importance of parenthood and the role of parents in the positive development of children. As you celebrate Global Day of Parents 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wish Happy Parents’ Day With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and GIF Greetings

During the 1980s, United Nations raised concerns on issues related to family and the impact of emotional and mental well-being on other spheres of development of children. On 9 December 1989, General Assembly passed a resolution that proclaimed 1994 as the International Year of the Family. In another resolution in 1993, May 15 was decided as the International Day of Families. Finally, on 17 September 2012, the United Nations declared June 1 as the Global Day of Parents.

On this day, teachers, children, community leaders and parents get together for celebrating the day and promoting effective parenting. Campaigns and educational programs are also organised and hosted for parents to encourage stability within nuclear families.

Wishing everyone a Happy Global Day of Parents 2022!

