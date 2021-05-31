The first observance of Global Day of Parents took place in 2012 after the General Assembly proclaimed June 1 as the Global Day of Parents. Since then, people around the world have been celebrating the occasion in true letter and spirit. There’s much to find out when it comes to the observance of Global Day of Parents – all you have to do is, visit this space. And for the loveliest bunch of Parents’ Day 2021 greetings, Global Day of Parents 2021 images, HD wallpapers, sweet and loving quotes about parents, scroll down for free photos.

Both parents and children celebrate the occasion of Global Day of Parents lavishly. However, with the clouds of COVID-19 hovering, people can observe the occasion in a lighter vein this year. At LatestLY, you can find the best collection of Global Day of Parents 2021 messages which you will love to share with their friends, family, relatives, etc.

Global Day of Parents 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Two Have Always Been My Source of Inspiration and My Motivation. I Love You, Mom and Dad. Wishing Both of You a Happy Parents’ Day!

Global Day of Parents 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Have a Heart Full of Love and Respect for You Two. You Made My Childhood Awesome and My Life Wonderful. Thank You! Happy Parents’ Day!

Global Day of Parents 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanks for Giving Me a Life Full of Happiness and Dreams. You Are So Special to Me. Happy Parents Day Dad!

Global Day of Parents 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Parent’s Day, Mama and Papa! You Two Are the Reason for My Happiness and the Motivation Behind My Success. Thank You for Everything!

Parents' Day GIF Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Parent’s Day to My Lovely Parents! You Two Are the Best!

A lot of people love to share emotive and trending Global Day of Parents videos on the day to mark the celebrations. You can do it too. All you have to do is download these HD Global Day of Parents 2021 wishes and greetings and convert them using a mobile app. With that, you can share all your Global Day of Parents 2021 videos on YouTube Shorts, Roposso, Chingari, Moj, Josh, WhatsApp Status, and even Instagram Reels.

Watch Video: Global Day of Parents 2021 Messages and WhatsApp Greetings

As June 1 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Global Day of Parents 2021. Do share this amazing Global Day of Parents 2021 wishes and greetings with your loved ones, and make them feel loved and special.

