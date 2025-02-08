Global Movie Day is an annual event celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on the second Saturday of February each year. This day is celebrated in February every year to coincide with the Oscar season. This year, Global Movie Day 2025 falls on Saturday, February 8. The annual event was established by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in 2020 to honour the impact of movies on culture, storytelling, and entertainment worldwide. This is a perfect day for movie lovers to bring out their love for movies and watch and appreciate films from all genres and eras. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Many people celebrate by hosting watch parties, sharing their favourite films on social media, or revisiting classic cinema. This annual event is a day for film fans around the world to celebrate their favourite movies and engage with Academy members and filmmakers across social media. In this article, let’s know more about Global Movie Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. Oscars 2025: Robert Downey Jr, Emma Stone and More Set To Present at the Prestigious Ceremony.

Global Movie Day 2025 Date

Global Movie Day 2025 falls on Saturday, February 8.

Global Movie Day Significance

Global Movie Day offers people an opportunity to celebrate movies and catch up on the latest movie releases and have a joyous time. Celebrated during the Oscar season, this day is perfect for movie buffs to come together and share their love for movies. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) promotes the day globally. On this day, people discuss movies that inspire them, rewatch their favourite movies, classic movies, or new releases with friends and family and have a memorable time!

