February 2025, the second month of the year, has arrived, bringing with it a wonderful blend of love and excitement. This month is filled with a variety of fun events, religious festivals, exciting celebrations, holidays, and key observances to look forward to. You may be wrapped in a cosy blanket and enjoying the chill of the winter season, or you might be enjoying the sandy beaches elsewhere; nevertheless, whether you are all snuggled up or soaking up the sun, February 2025 has plenty in store for everyone. If you are looking to plan ahead, do not miss these upcoming holidays and festivities! To help, we have curated a list of February 2025 holidays and festivals calendar that you can easily refer to by scrolling below. List of Long Weekends in 2025 in India: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.

In the first week of February, we have key celebrations and observances like Indian Coast Guard Day 2025, RA Awareness Day, Basant Panchami 2025, World Wetlands Day, World Cancer Day, Rosa Parks Day, Narmada Jayanti, World Read Aloud Day, National Girls and Women in Sports Day, International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation and the much-awaited fun Valentine’s Week 2025 begins. These celebrations are followed by National Opera Day, Baba Amte’s Death Anniversary 2025, World Pulses Day, International Epilepsy Day, World Day of the Sick, International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Safer Internet Day 2025, Darwin Day 2025, Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday, Valentine’s Day, Singles Awareness Day and World Whale Day 2025.

The next set of celebrations include the very fun Valentine’s Day 2025, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Mizoram Foundation Day, Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2025, World Anthropology Day, World Day of Social Justice, International Mother Language Day 2025, World Thinking Day, World Peace and Understanding Day 2025, and Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti. We end the month with major celebrations that include Central Excise Day, Maha Shivratri 2025, Veer Savarkar’s Death Anniversary, World NGO Day, Losar 2025, Rare Disease Day, and the start of Ramadan 2025. Refer to the below calendar for complete details. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Full February 2025 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event February 1 Saturday Indian Coast Guard Day February 1 - 28 Saturday - Friday LGBT History Month (UK) February 2 Sunday RA Awareness Day February 2 Sunday World Wetlands Day February 2 – 8 Sunday - Saturday International Development Week February 2 Sunday Basant Panchami February 2 Sunday Groundhog Day February 3 Monday National Golden Retriever Day February 4 Tuesday National Day of Sri Lanka February 4 Tuesday World Cancer Day February 4 Tuesday Narmada Jayanti February 4 Tuesday Rosa Parks Day February 5 Wednesday World Nutella Day February 5 Wednesday National Weatherperson’s Day February 5 Wednesday World Read Aloud Day February 5 Wednesday National Girls and Women in Sports Day February 6 Thursday International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation February 6 Thursday National Chopsticks Day February 7 Friday Rose Day February 7 Friday Surajkund Crafts Mela February 7 Friday National Fettuccine Alfredo Day February 8 Saturday National Opera Day February 8 Saturday Propose Day February 9 Sunday Baba Amte's Death Anniversary February 9 Sunday Chocolate Day February 9 Sunday National Pizza Day February 10 Monday National Deworming Day February 10 Monday World Pulses Day February 10 Monday International Epilepsy Day February 10 Monday Teddy Day February 11 Tuesday World Day of the Sick February 11 Tuesday International Day of Women and Girls in Science February 11 Tuesday Safer Internet Day February 11 Tuesday Promise Day February 12 Wednesday Darwin Day February 12 Wednesday Abraham Lincoln's Birthday February 12 Wednesday National Productivity Day February 12 Wednesday Hug Day February 12 Wednesday Guru Ravidass Jayanti February 13 Thursday World Radio Day February 13 Thursday Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary February 13 Thursday Kiss Day February 13 Thursday Galentine’s Day February 14 Friday World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day February 14 Friday Valentine’s Day February 15 Saturday Lui-Ngai Ni February 15 Saturday Singles Awareness Day February 16 Sunday World Whale Day February 16 Sunday US Innovation Day February 17 - 27 Monday - Thursday Taj Mahotsav February 17 Monday Perfume Day February 18 Tuesday Flirting Day February 19 Wednesday Confession Day February 19 Wednesday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti February 20 Thursday Mizoram Foundation Day February 20 Thursday Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day February 20 Thursday World Anthropology Day February 20 Thursday World Day of Social Justice February 20 Thursday Missing Day February 21 Friday International Mother Language Day February 21 Friday Breakup Day February 22 Saturday World Thinking Day February 23 Sunday World Peace and Understanding Day February 23 Sunday Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti February 24 Monday Central Excise Day February 26 Wednesday Maha Shivratri February 26 Wednesday Veer Savarkar's Death Anniversary February 27 Thursday World NGO Day February 28 Friday Losar February 28 Friday National Science Day February 28 Friday Ramadan Starts February 28 Friday Rare Disease Day

February promises to be full of fun and excitement! We hope this February 2025 festivals and holidays calendar proves to be useful and helps you plan your trips or vacations with ease.

