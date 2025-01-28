February 2025, the second month of the year, has arrived, bringing with it a wonderful blend of love and excitement. This month is filled with a variety of fun events, religious festivals, exciting celebrations, holidays, and key observances to look forward to. You may be wrapped in a cosy blanket and enjoying the chill of the winter season, or you might be enjoying the sandy beaches elsewhere; nevertheless, whether you are all snuggled up or soaking up the sun, February 2025 has plenty in store for everyone. If you are looking to plan ahead, do not miss these upcoming holidays and festivities! To help, we have curated a list of February 2025 holidays and festivals calendar that you can easily refer to by scrolling below. List of Long Weekends in 2025 in India: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.

In the first week of February, we have key celebrations and observances like Indian Coast Guard Day 2025, RA Awareness Day, Basant Panchami 2025, World Wetlands Day, World Cancer Day, Rosa Parks Day, Narmada Jayanti, World Read Aloud Day, National Girls and Women in Sports Day, International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation and the much-awaited fun Valentine’s Week 2025 begins. These celebrations are followed by National Opera Day, Baba Amte’s Death Anniversary 2025, World Pulses Day, International Epilepsy Day, World Day of the Sick, International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Safer Internet Day 2025, Darwin Day 2025, Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday, Valentine’s Day, Singles Awareness Day and World Whale Day 2025.

The next set of celebrations include the very fun Valentine’s Day 2025, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Mizoram Foundation Day, Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2025, World Anthropology Day, World Day of Social Justice, International Mother Language Day 2025, World Thinking Day, World Peace and Understanding Day 2025, and Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti. We end the month with major celebrations that include Central Excise Day, Maha Shivratri 2025, Veer Savarkar’s Death Anniversary, World NGO Day, Losar 2025, Rare Disease Day, and the start of Ramadan 2025. Refer to the below calendar for complete details. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Full February 2025 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event
February 1 Saturday Indian Coast Guard Day
February 1 - 28 Saturday - Friday LGBT History Month (UK)
February 2 Sunday RA Awareness Day
February 2 Sunday World Wetlands Day
February 2 – 8 Sunday - Saturday International Development Week
February 2 Sunday Basant Panchami
February 2 Sunday Groundhog Day
February 3 Monday National Golden Retriever Day
February 4 Tuesday National Day of Sri Lanka
February 4 Tuesday World Cancer Day
February 4 Tuesday Narmada Jayanti
February 4 Tuesday Rosa Parks Day
February 5 Wednesday World Nutella Day
February 5 Wednesday National Weatherperson’s Day
February 5 Wednesday World Read Aloud Day
February 5 Wednesday National Girls and Women in Sports Day
February 6 Thursday International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation
February 6 Thursday National Chopsticks Day
February 7 Friday Rose Day
February 7 Friday Surajkund Crafts Mela
February 7 Friday National Fettuccine Alfredo Day
February 8 Saturday National Opera Day
February 8 Saturday Propose Day
February 9 Sunday Baba Amte's Death Anniversary
February 9 Sunday Chocolate Day
February 9 Sunday National Pizza Day
February 10 Monday National Deworming Day
February 10 Monday World Pulses Day
February 10 Monday International Epilepsy Day
February 10 Monday Teddy Day
February 11 Tuesday World Day of the Sick
February 11 Tuesday International Day of Women and Girls in Science
February 11 Tuesday Safer Internet Day
February 11 Tuesday Promise Day
February 12 Wednesday Darwin Day
February 12 Wednesday Abraham Lincoln's Birthday
February 12 Wednesday National Productivity Day
February 12 Wednesday Hug Day
February 12 Wednesday Guru Ravidass Jayanti
February 13 Thursday World Radio Day
February 13 Thursday Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary
February 13 Thursday Kiss Day
February 13 Thursday Galentine’s Day
February 14 Friday World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day
February 14 Friday Valentine’s Day
February 15 Saturday Lui-Ngai Ni
February 15 Saturday Singles Awareness Day
February 16 Sunday World Whale Day
February 16 Sunday US Innovation Day
February 17 - 27 Monday - Thursday Taj Mahotsav
February 17 Monday Perfume Day
February 18 Tuesday Flirting Day
February 19 Wednesday Confession Day
February 19 Wednesday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
February 20 Thursday Mizoram Foundation Day
February 20 Thursday Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day
February 20 Thursday World Anthropology Day
February 20 Thursday World Day of Social Justice
February 20 Thursday Missing Day
February 21 Friday International Mother Language Day
February 21 Friday Breakup Day
February 22 Saturday World Thinking Day
February 23 Sunday World Peace and Understanding Day
February 23 Sunday Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
February 24 Monday Central Excise Day
February 26 Wednesday Maha Shivratri
February 26 Wednesday Veer Savarkar's Death Anniversary
February 27 Thursday World NGO Day
February 28 Friday Losar
February 28 Friday National Science Day
February 28 Friday Ramadan Starts
February 28 Friday Rare Disease Day

February promises to be full of fun and excitement! We hope this February 2025 festivals and holidays calendar proves to be useful and helps you plan your trips or vacations with ease.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2025 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).