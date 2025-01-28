February 2025, the second month of the year, has arrived, bringing with it a wonderful blend of love and excitement. This month is filled with a variety of fun events, religious festivals, exciting celebrations, holidays, and key observances to look forward to. You may be wrapped in a cosy blanket and enjoying the chill of the winter season, or you might be enjoying the sandy beaches elsewhere; nevertheless, whether you are all snuggled up or soaking up the sun, February 2025 has plenty in store for everyone. If you are looking to plan ahead, do not miss these upcoming holidays and festivities! To help, we have curated a list of February 2025 holidays and festivals calendar that you can easily refer to by scrolling below. List of Long Weekends in 2025 in India: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.
In the first week of February, we have key celebrations and observances like Indian Coast Guard Day 2025, RA Awareness Day, Basant Panchami 2025, World Wetlands Day, World Cancer Day, Rosa Parks Day, Narmada Jayanti, World Read Aloud Day, National Girls and Women in Sports Day, International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation and the much-awaited fun Valentine’s Week 2025 begins. These celebrations are followed by National Opera Day, Baba Amte’s Death Anniversary 2025, World Pulses Day, International Epilepsy Day, World Day of the Sick, International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Safer Internet Day 2025, Darwin Day 2025, Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday, Valentine’s Day, Singles Awareness Day and World Whale Day 2025.
The next set of celebrations include the very fun Valentine’s Day 2025, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Mizoram Foundation Day, Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2025, World Anthropology Day, World Day of Social Justice, International Mother Language Day 2025, World Thinking Day, World Peace and Understanding Day 2025, and Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti. We end the month with major celebrations that include Central Excise Day, Maha Shivratri 2025, Veer Savarkar’s Death Anniversary, World NGO Day, Losar 2025, Rare Disease Day, and the start of Ramadan 2025. Refer to the below calendar for complete details. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.
Full February 2025 Festivals Calendar
|Date
|Day
|Festival/Event
|February 1
|Saturday
|Indian Coast Guard Day
|February 1 - 28
|Saturday - Friday
|LGBT History Month (UK)
|February 2
|Sunday
|RA Awareness Day
|February 2
|Sunday
|World Wetlands Day
|February 2 – 8
|Sunday - Saturday
|International Development Week
|February 2
|Sunday
|Basant Panchami
|February 2
|Sunday
|Groundhog Day
|February 3
|Monday
|National Golden Retriever Day
|February 4
|Tuesday
|National Day of Sri Lanka
|February 4
|Tuesday
|World Cancer Day
|February 4
|Tuesday
|Narmada Jayanti
|February 4
|Tuesday
|Rosa Parks Day
|February 5
|Wednesday
|World Nutella Day
|February 5
|Wednesday
|National Weatherperson’s Day
|February 5
|Wednesday
|World Read Aloud Day
|February 5
|Wednesday
|National Girls and Women in Sports Day
|February 6
|Thursday
|International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation
|February 6
|Thursday
|National Chopsticks Day
|February 7
|Friday
|Rose Day
|February 7
|Friday
|Surajkund Crafts Mela
|February 7
|Friday
|National Fettuccine Alfredo Day
|February 8
|Saturday
|National Opera Day
|February 8
|Saturday
|Propose Day
|February 9
|Sunday
|Baba Amte's Death Anniversary
|February 9
|Sunday
|Chocolate Day
|February 9
|Sunday
|National Pizza Day
|February 10
|Monday
|National Deworming Day
|February 10
|Monday
|World Pulses Day
|February 10
|Monday
|International Epilepsy Day
|February 10
|Monday
|Teddy Day
|February 11
|Tuesday
|World Day of the Sick
|February 11
|Tuesday
|International Day of Women and Girls in Science
|February 11
|Tuesday
|Safer Internet Day
|February 11
|Tuesday
|Promise Day
|February 12
|Wednesday
|Darwin Day
|February 12
|Wednesday
|Abraham Lincoln's Birthday
|February 12
|Wednesday
|National Productivity Day
|February 12
|Wednesday
|Hug Day
|February 12
|Wednesday
|Guru Ravidass Jayanti
|February 13
|Thursday
|World Radio Day
|February 13
|Thursday
|Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary
|February 13
|Thursday
|Kiss Day
|February 13
|Thursday
|Galentine’s Day
|February 14
|Friday
|World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day
|February 14
|Friday
|Valentine’s Day
|February 15
|Saturday
|Lui-Ngai Ni
|February 15
|Saturday
|Singles Awareness Day
|February 16
|Sunday
|World Whale Day
|February 16
|Sunday
|US Innovation Day
|February 17 - 27
|Monday - Thursday
|Taj Mahotsav
|February 17
|Monday
|Perfume Day
|February 18
|Tuesday
|Flirting Day
|February 19
|Wednesday
|Confession Day
|February 19
|Wednesday
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|February 20
|Thursday
|Mizoram Foundation Day
|February 20
|Thursday
|Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day
|February 20
|Thursday
|World Anthropology Day
|February 20
|Thursday
|World Day of Social Justice
|February 20
|Thursday
|Missing Day
|February 21
|Friday
|International Mother Language Day
|February 21
|Friday
|Breakup Day
|February 22
|Saturday
|World Thinking Day
|February 23
|Sunday
|World Peace and Understanding Day
|February 23
|Sunday
|Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
|February 24
|Monday
|Central Excise Day
|February 26
|Wednesday
|Maha Shivratri
|February 26
|Wednesday
|Veer Savarkar's Death Anniversary
|February 27
|Thursday
|World NGO Day
|February 28
|Friday
|Losar
|February 28
|Friday
|National Science Day
|February 28
|Friday
|Ramadan Starts
|February 28
|Friday
|Rare Disease Day
February promises to be full of fun and excitement! We hope this February 2025 festivals and holidays calendar proves to be useful and helps you plan your trips or vacations with ease.
