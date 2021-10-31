Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2021! In Maharashtra, the festival of Deepawali begins as 'Vasu Baras'. Celebrated on the day of Dwadwasi of Kartik month, this festival is also celebrated as 'Vagh Baras' in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, and 'Guru Dwadashi' or 'Govats Dwadasi' in other parts of the country. The main justification for celebrating this festival is to honour our cows, the basis of our agricultural wealth. In Hinduism, cows are considered very sacred and mother-like to nourish the human race. On this day married women worship cows along with Krishna for the good health and prosperity of their families. According to the English calendar, the festival of Vasu Baras will be celebrated on November 2. You can send these Vasu Baras Images, Vasu Baras Rangoli, Vasu Baras Rangoli Designs, Vasu Baras significance, Vasu Baras WhatsApp Images, Vasu Baras WhatsApp Status, Vasu Baras Wishes, Vasu Baras Wishes In Hindi. Vasu Baras 2021 Date in Maharashtra: When Is Govatsa Dwadashi? Know Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance, Vrat Katha and Rangoli Designs To Celebrate the First Day of Diwali.

The greatness of Vasu Baras (Govatsa Dwadashi) is mentioned in Bhavishya Purana. It is also called the festival of Bach Baras. This festival is also celebrated as Nandini Vrat, as both Nandini and Nandi (bull) are considered very sacred. This festival is basically celebrated to show gratitude to the cows for human life. That is why the joint worship of cows and calves is done on this day. During the worship, products made from wheat are fed to them. To make the day much more interesting, you can send these Vasu Baras Images, Govatsa Dwadashi WhatsApp Images, Govatsa Dwadashi WhatsApp Status, and Vasu Baras Wishes.

It is believed that the first worship of Govatsa Dwadashi was observed by King Uttanapada (son of Swayambhu Manu) and his wife Suniti by fasting. In some northern states, this day is referred to as Wagh, which means to pay off financial debts. On this day businessmen balance their accounts. Businessmen do not transact in new accounts on this day. It is believed that all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled by fasting and worship.

