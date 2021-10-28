Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated on the twelfth day in the dark phase of Ashwin month. Also known as Vasu Baras, this celebration is especially auspicious and commemorated with great fervour in the Indian state of Maharashtra. Celebrated on the day before Dhanteras, Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 will be observed on November 01 this year. As we prepare to celebrate Vasu Baras 2021 or Govatsa Dwadashi, here is everything you need to know about this festival, Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 date, Vasu Baras Puja Vidhi and Puja Muhurat timings. Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 Wishes & Vasu Baras Greetings: Celebrate First Day of Diwali With WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, SMS in Hindi and Quotes.

When is Govatsa Dwadashi?

Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 will be observed on November 01. Celebrated one day before Dhanteras, Vasu Baras marks the twelfth day in the dark phase of Ashwin month. The Dwadashi Tithi for Vasu Baras 2021 Begins at 01:21 PM on November 1, 2021, and will go on till 11:31 AM on November 02, 2021. On the auspicious day of Govatsa Dwadashi, people often worship cows and calves and perform the Govatsa Dwadashi Puja. This puja is usually held in the Pradoshakala.

Pradosha Kala Govatsa Dwadashi Muhurat - 06:05 PM to 08:36 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 31 Mins

How is Vasu Baras Celebrated?

There are various integral parts of celebrating Vasu Baras or Govatsa Dwadashi. Many people observe a stringent Nandini Vrat. Nandini translates to cow, and those observing this fast abstain from consuming any milk or milk product on this day, as they offer their prayers and thankfulness to all the cows and calves. People also do not consume wheat on this day.

History of Vasu Baras Celebration

Vasu Baras celebrations are believed to be related to the Samundra Manthan mythology. According to folklore, during the time when Gods and Demons were vying to find amrit or the elixir of life by churning the ocean, the divine cow - Kamadhenu - emerged from there as a gift from the seven great gods. Govatsa Dwadashi celebrates this great gift that plays a key role in our overall well-being.

Watch Video: Govatsa Dwadashi Ki Katha

Watch Video: Special Vasu Baras Rangoli Designs for Govatsa Dwadashi

From the milk we drink to the food we eat, cows and cattle support our livelihood and good health in every way. Add to this the fact that cows are worshipped as a holy incarnation of God in Hindu culture, and the importance of Govatsa Dwadashi is evident. This celebration is often considered to be the first day of Diwali in Maharashtra. We hope that you celebrate a happy and blessed Vasu Baras this year!

