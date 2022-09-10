Grandparents' Day or National Grandparents' Day is a day to celebrate the bond between grandparents and grandchildren. It is celebrated every year on the first Sunday after Labor Day in the United States. Grandparents' Day is also observed in India and other countries on the same day. This year, Grandparents' Day 2022 falls on September 11. Here's a collection of lovely Grandparents' Day 2022 wishes, Happy Grandparents' Day greetings, Grandparents' Day images, HD wallpapers, quotes, SMS and WhatsApp status messages to share on this special day. Happy Grandparents Day 2022 Wishes & Messages: WhatsApp DP, Images, SMS, Greetings & Quotes To Celebrate the Loving Bond With Your Grandparents.

In 1977, with the help of other senators, Senator Randolph introduced a joint resolution to the senate requesting president Jimmy carter to issue a proclamation annually designating the first Sunday of September after Labor Day of each year as National Grandparents Day. Congress passed the legislation, and Jimmy Carter signed the proclamation on August 3, 1978, and the day was finally celebrated the following year. To make your grandparents feel loved and special on this day, you can download messages from our wide range of collections and send them to one and all to wish them on this day.

This day is a perfect opportunity for everyone to spend quality time with their grandparents and make them know how much they are loved. Grandparents Day has both a unique flower and song. The particular flower for National Grandparents Day is Forget-me-not (or Myosotis arvensis), and the particular song for the Day is Johny Prill's "A song for Grandma and Grandpa". Gifting your grandparents a forget-me-not flower and dedicating them the music for grandma and grandpa, there are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy National Grandparents Day 2022.

Happy Grandparents’ Day 2022 Wishes

Happy Grandparents Day (File Image)

Happy Grandparents’ Day 2022 Greetings for Grandmother

Happy Grandparents Day (File Image)

Happy Grandparents’ Day 2022 Images for Grandfather

Happy Grandparents Day (File Image)

Happy Grandparents’ Day 2022 Wallpapers

Happy Grandparents Day (File Image)

Happy Grandparents’ Day 2022 Messages for Grandpa

Happy Grandparents Day (File Image)

Happy Grandparents’ Day 2022 Wishes & Messages To Shower Love on Your Grandparents

To make your grandparents feel special, you can take them out for a movie or lunch and spend quality time with them. You may also indulge with them in various art and crafts activities or probably make them a meal of their choice to make them feel special. If your grandparents live nearby, you can call them or send them wishes on various social media platforms. Here are messages you can download and send to your maternal and paternal grandparents to wish them Happy National Grandparents Day 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2022 10:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).