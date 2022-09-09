Grandparents’ Day is dedicated to the special bond between children and their grandparents and also serves as the perfect opportunity to spend some quality time with your family. It is also known as National Grandparents Day and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter signed the proclamation for the observance of this day on August 3, 1987, and the celebrations of this day started the following year. This day highlights the crucial role that grandparents play in our lives. It offers an opportunity to reflect on the guidance and wisdom they provide and reflect on the numerous family gatherings we have spent with them and be grateful to them for their presence in our lives. Read on to know more about the date, history, significance and ways to celebrate National Grandparents Day 2022. World Senior Citizen’s Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know All About This Day Raising Issues That Affect Older Adults

Date & History of Grandparents’ Day 2022

The date for National Grandparents Day changes every year since it’s celebrated on the first Sunday after Labor Day. Grandparents’ Day 2022 will be celebrated on September 11. This observance was inspired by Marian McQuade, whose activism for senior citizens in the early 1970s to highlight the plight of lonely elderly people in care homes caught people’s attention. She also started her biggest “Adopt a Grandparent” initiative to help the seniors stuck in care homes and learn more about their lives, challenges and desires for the future. This day is also observed to encourage children to understand the value that grandparents bring in all stages of their lives. While Marian McQuade was recognised as the founder of National Grandparents Day, nine-year-old Russell Capper was the first to send a letter to President Nixon in 1969 suggesting that there should be a special day to celebrate grandparents.

Significance of Grandparents’ Day

This day is a great time for people to reflect on the ways in which their grandparents influence their education and emotional development. It also acknowledges that all grandparents experience happiness in supporting, nurturing and loving their grandchildren. Since they have seen life much more than the rest of us, it’s also a day to recognise their wisdom and the work their generation has put in to make lives a little better for us. A lot of grandparents also tend to get lonely, and this day serves as the perfect opportunity to remember them and schedule a day to pamper and love them to express our gratitude. Video of Elderly Woman Selling Chocolates in Mumbai Local Train Goes Viral; Netizens Applaud Her Spirit

Ways to Celebrate Grandparents’ Day 2022

This day can be celebrated by learning about our grandparents’ history and heritage and also listening to the many stories they might have of historical significance and their experiences. This is also a day to make them feel special for all the support and love they have showered on their grandchildren over the years. This involves sending them a bouquet of flowers, making a card for them with personalised messages and spending the day with them doing the activities they enjoy and making good memories with them. For those who are not in the same town, video calling them on this day can make them feel very special.

There are also many elderly in the nursing homes who require support but mostly need company to feel better. This is a day when you can volunteer at a senior citizens’ home and interact with the elderly to understand their stories and share yours. This Grandparents’ Day 2022, make sure to make your grandparents feel extra special!

