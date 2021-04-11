The festival of Gudi Padwa is celebrated with gaiety in the South Indian states including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Goa. The festival of Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the Shukla Pratipada of Chaitra month. This day is celebrated all over the country as a new festival. There are special beliefs about this festival in Hinduism. The Gudi flag i.e. the flag is called and Padwa, Pratipada date. It is believed that on this day Brahma Ji created the universe. However, on this day Maharashtrian women wear the nine-yard long navari or nauvari saree and also the traditional nath. On this day women also apply Mehendi and if you are looking for latest Mehandi/mehndi designs to try out, we have pattern inspirations for you from so many types of mehndi designs such as Arabic Mehndi Design, Indian Mehndi Pattern, Indo-Arabic Mehndi Designs.

On this day, people decorate their homes with mango leaves. Especially in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, there is a lot of excitement about it. This closure of mango leaves arouses a hope of a happy life among the people. People also have hopes of getting a good crop and prosperity at home. Gudi Padwa is counted in three pimples of the year. Puran Poli is also made from jaggery, neem flowers, tamarind, mangoes etc.

Women and girls decorate their hands with Mehendi stylish. An Indian traditional look goes perfectly with Arabic and Indian Henna Mehandi Patterns on hands and feet. However, there are several types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral Mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist Mehandi pattern, lace glove Mehandi designs, and so many more. Let's take a look at easy to replicate mehndi designs for Gudi Padwa celebrations:

Floral Mehendi Pattern

Criss Cross Mehendi Design

Easy Mehendi Designs

Gudi Padwa 2021 Back Hand Mehendi Design

Beautiful Intricate Design

Minimal and Chic

Full Hand Design

Back Hand Design

Bracelet Style Mehendi

This festival is also important from the point of view of health. For this reason, dishes prepared on the day of Gudi Padwa are especially healthy. Whether it is Prasad Pachhadi distributed in Andhra Pradesh, or Puran Poli, a sweet roti made in Maharashtra. It is said about Pachadi that the health of a human being is improved along with the removal of skin diseases due to its consumption on an empty stomach.

