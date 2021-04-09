Ramadan 2021, also known as Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The Muslim community considers this month to be absolutely holy. This month starts after seeing the moon. If the moon is seen on April 12, 2021, the first Roza will be held on April 13. But if the moon is visible on April 13, then the first Roza will be kept on April 14. One of the other important aspects of Ramadan is Mehendi as many women apply Mehandi on their hands to celebrate the occasion. Right from the Arabic mehndi style, to Indian Mehendi designs, women are seen with beautiful mehndi designs on their hands and feet. If you are looking for the latest Mehandi design images and pictures to take inspiration from, you have come to the right place. We have for you some of the best mehndi designs and henna patterns you can get ideas from!
Ramzan ends with Eid celebrations and for that day women look up for the latest henna designs, simple Mehandi patterns, Eid mehndi designs, easy Arabic Mehandi design images and photos to try out on their own hands. If you too are looking for the latest Arabic designs and tricks to apply mehndi quickly, you have come to the right place. We have for you some of the most amazing Mehendi designs that are extremely popular in India. Right from portrait mehndi to motif mehndi, Arabic mehndi to Pakistani style mehndi, Indian mehndi to Moroccan designs, there are so many types to choose from.
Criss Cross Back Hand Mehendi Design
View this post on Instagram
Front Hand Mehendi Design
View this post on Instagram
Another Back Hand Design
View this post on Instagram
Full Hand Mehndi
View this post on Instagram
Another Full Hand Mehndi With Trails
View this post on Instagram
Arabic Style Full Hand
View this post on Instagram
Intricate Mehendi Design
View this post on Instagram
Easy Mehendi Tutorial Video
View this post on Instagram
Full Hand Back Mehendi Design
View this post on Instagram
Vine Mehendi Design
View this post on Instagram
The month of Ramadan sometimes lasts for 29 days and sometimes for 30 days. People of the Muslim community keep a fast for this month. Fasting is called "Saum" in Arabic, so this month is also known as Mah-e-Siam in Arabic. Fasting in Persian is called Roza. Something is eaten in the morning before the Roza starts, which is called Sahri. After this, one cant eat or drink during the day. In the evening, after sundown, they end the fast and eat food which is called Iftari.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).