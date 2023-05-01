Happy Gujarat Day 2023! Every year on May 1, Gujarat Day, commonly referred to as Gujarat Sthapana Divas, is observed. According to the Bombay Reorganisation Act, the state of Bombay was split into two states on this date in 1960: Gujarat for the Gujarati-speaking population and Maharashtra for the Marathi-speaking population. Gujarat thus became a new state on this day. Gujarat is also known as the "Jewel of Western India" and has been a prominent player on the international stage since antiquity. The west coast of Saurashtra, afterwards known as Dwarka, the doorway, is thought to be where Lord Krishna travelled after leaving Mathura. Later, a number of dynasties, including the Guptas, Mauryas, Pratiharas, and others, ruled the state. Gujarat Day 2023 Date and Significance: When Is Gujarat Sthapana Divas? Everything To Know About the State Formation Day.

Both locals and immigrants from other states who have settled in Gujarat commemorate this day with a lot of fanfare. On this day, various cultural events and programmes are held around the state to commemorate the occasion. On this day, people from all walks of life join together to honour the spirit of Gujarat.

Numerous organisations take advantage of this day to spread awareness about Gujarati tradition and culture. Young and elderly alike can participate in a variety of competitions on this day, which encourages them to learn more about Gujarat's rich culture. In schools and colleges across the state, numerous contests are held in the arts, literature, music, etc. Gujarat celebrates its State Foundation Day with great fanfare, and various programs are organized to celebrate this festival. On this occasion, all Gujarati-speaking people also exchange greeting messages. You can also wish by sending these Gujarat Day 2023 messages, WhatsApp wishes, quotes, GIF greetings, and SMS.

Gujarat Day 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Happy Gujarat Day (File Image)

It is a day when everyone honours their heritage while remaining receptive to fresh viewpoints and encounters. KM Munshi, a writer and freedom warrior, was the first to promote the Mahagujarat idea. During the 1937 Gujarat Sahitya Sabha conference in Karachi, this proposal was made.

