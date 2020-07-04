The occasion of Guru Purnima is a revered event for the people of Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain community. Guru Purnima is also popularly known as Vyasa Purnima. Guru Purnima is observed to commemorate the birthday of Ved Vyasa – the author of Mahabharata. The observance of Guru Purnima is dedicated to the teachers, educators, academicians, spiritual gurus etc. The day sees teacher-student bonding on a whole new level. Students send across warm Guru Purnima wishes and greetings to their teachers on this auspicious day. If you, too, are searching for options to delight your teachers then you have arrived at the right place as you can find the most popular Guru Purnima 2020 wishes here. Guru Purnima 2020 Date and Significance: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Tithi and Celebrations Related to Vyasa Purnima.

To make the occasion special for your educators, students can share this newest Guru Purnima wishes via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram stories, Snapchat messages, Hike messages, Telegram messages, among other popular social messaging messages. It would be a moment of proud for your teachers to have received these amazing greetings and messages on the day of Guru Purnima. The Guru Purnima celebrations are not limited to children. People of all age groups celebrate the occasion. People can share these latest Guru Purnima 2020 wishes via text messages, picture messages, and SMSes too. Guru Purnima Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Guru Purnima 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Guru Purnima Wishes HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: You Are the Inspiration Who Made Me Fight Every Hurdle in Life. It Wouldn’t Have Been Possible Without You. Happy Guru Purnima!

Guru Purnima 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: There Are So Many Things That I Have Learnt From You. There Are Many Advices That I Have Asked From You. For Everything, I Thank You and Wish You Happy Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Stick to the Way You Are Now, Follow the Paths Shown by Your Guru, the Shine Will Come to You, You Will Be the Star of Your Life, Happy Guru Purnima!

Guru Purnima Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: I Find Myself So Secure Because I Know That I Have My Boss Who Is Always There to Guide Me Towards the Right Choices in My Career. Happy Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: It Is Really a Relief to Know That You Have Someone to Always Seek Advice. A Very Happy Guru Purnima to You Sir.

Here's a Video of Guru Purnima Wishes:

Guru Purnima WhatsApp Stickers:

Whatsapp Stickers have made it easier to send your greetings in animated form. Now almost every festival has special sticker packs created to pass on the greetings to everyone. So you too can download special Guru Purnima stickers and send your wishes via the messaging application. We hope our collection of beautiful messages above help you to send heartfelt wishes for this occasion. Wishing all teachers Happy Guru Purnima 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).