Bohag Bihu, also known as Rangoli Bihu or Xaat Bihu, is a traditional aboriginal ethnic festival celebrated in the Northeastern Indian state of Assam and other parts of northeastern India. This festival is observed by the indigenous ethnic groups of Assam and begins the celebration of the Assamese New Year. Bohag Bihu marks the beginning of seeding time. Bihu is a set of three important Assamese festivals which comprise of Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, Kati Bihu or Kongali Bihu, and Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu. Each festival historically recognises a different agricultural cycle of the paddy crops. Bohag Bihu this year will begin on April 14 and end on April 20. We at LatestLY bring you a variety of options to download HD Images, wallpapers, Facebook greetings, GIF messages, and WhatsApp stickers for Happy Bohag Bihu 2021 wishes. Bohag Bihu 2021 Recipes: From Tilpithe to Bhendir Sorsori, Easy Recipes for Assamese New Year.

Bohag Bihu is celebrated for seven days. During this period Assamese people pray for the safety and wellbeing of their livestock. They also take their cattle to rivers and bathe them. Bohag Bihu is a time for feasting and traditional delicacies like larus or laddoos and pithas or rice cakes are prepared. Celebrations are held in almost every part of the state and people visit each other and exchange 'gamosa', which is a traditional Assamese red and white handwoven cotton towel. Bohag Bihu 2021 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Rongali Bihu Facebook Messages, Telegram Greetings, Signal GIFs and Photos to Celebrate Assamese New Year.

This year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the celebration of Bohag Bihu will be restricted to indoor activities only. Due to the lockdown situation, there might be a possibility of not meeting your friends or relatives. In that case, you should download Happy Bohag Bihu HD images, wallpapers, GIF,s and WhatsApp stickers which are available for free download below.

